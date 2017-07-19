Winter has come to tropical Philippines as Kontra-GaPi does a stirring cover of the HBO hit's title theme

Published 6:56 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Game of Thrones title theme has been known to stir all kinds of feelings in fans of the show, and even more so when the song was recently covered by ethnic music group Kontra-GaPi.

In a video posted on Sky Cable’s Facebook page, the resident ethnic music ensemble of the University of the Philippines-Diliman played the song using traditional Filipino instruments such as the kulintang, gangsa, and kubing. They were decked out in traditional Filipino garb as well, making viewers everywhere swell with Filipino pride.

The video literally ends on a high note, with a singer providing a haunting vocal solo that perfectly highlighted the sound of the indigenous instruments.

Kontra-GaPi’s version of the theme would not be out of place in the fictional world of Game of Thrones, which is as multicultural and diverse as any. Since its posting, the video has gone viral at 13,000 likes, over 8,000 shares, and more than 800,000 views – proving that even in tropical Philippines, winter has certainly come. – Rappler.com