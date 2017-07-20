One of the new books is about the subjects Harry studied at Hogwarts, while the other is about mystical topics like alchemy, witchcraft, and magical creatures

Published 5:33 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Break out the butterbeer, Harry Potter fans: 3 new books from our beloved magical world are making their way to bookshelves later this year.

According to Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail, the British publishing house Bloomsbury announced the new books, which will be released in October 2017.

One of the books, titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition, will take readers through the subjects that Harry studied at Hogwarts.

Another, titled Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic, will discuss the magical's world's mystical topics like alchemy, witchcraft, and magical creatures.

The books will be released in line with the British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," in October. The exhibit celebrates the 20th anniversary of the series' launch and will run until February 2018.

Meanwhile, an illustrated version of the series' 3rd book, The Prisoner of Azkaban, will also be released in October 3. – Rappler.com