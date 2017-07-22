No matter how old you are, these whimsical books are sure to delight

Published 8:31 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – National Children’s Book Day is being celebrated on July 22, and there’s no better way to join the festivities than to share a bedtime story with your kids – or even read one on your own.

Our local library of children’s books is bursting with titles that feature whimsical artwork and stories that will fascinate both kids and kids at heart.

From a story about defeating bullies to a picture book about a beloved icy dessert, these books are sure to delight:

Halu-Halo by Eli Camacho

A favorite Filipino dessert gets deconstructed in the most colorful way in this book, which manages to show how halu-halo is made even without words. Halu-Halo was among the Best Reads for Children in the 2016 National Children’s Book Awards.

Mang Andoy’s Signs by Mailin Paterno (story) and Isabel Roxas (illustrations)

The book follows the story of Mang Andoy, a sign-maker tasked to create signs in an effort to encourage citizens of his community to follow rules. Another award-winning book, it was also cited as one of the Best Reads in the National Children’s Book Awards in 2016.

Ay Naku! by Reni Roxas (story) and Sergio Bumatay III (illustrations)

With very little words, this book tells the story of Botobot, an accident-prone little boy, who, despite leaving a messy trail everywhere he goes, is still loved by his family. This book won the National Children’s Book Award in 2012.

Araw sa Palengke by May Tobias-Papa (story) and Isabel Roxas (illustrations)

This simple story about a young girl going to the market with her mother is accompanied by charming illustrations of the people you meet and the things you see on a typical market day. It was included in the 2010 Best Reads for Children at the first National Children’s Book Awards.

Si Dong, ang Matakaw na Dugong by Jomike Tejido

The book’s adorable (and relatable) protagonist is Dong, a chubby dugong who will eat everything he can – even if it’s not good for him! In the story, Dong learns a few things — including what he is really passionate about.

Super Ningning by Liwliwa N. Malabed (story) and Kora Dandan-Albano (illustrations)

In this story, Ningning deals with bullies by deciding to become a superhero. Eventually, she builds a team of super friends, who she wins over by using her biggest superpower: kindness.

Kayang-kaya ko na Maging Kuya! by Genaro Gojo Cruz (story) and Jericho Moral (illustrations)

A story that every kid with a sibling on the way should read, this book talks about a young boy learning to care for a new baby.

Do you have a favorite local children's book or author? Share your favorites with us in the comments below! – Rappler.com