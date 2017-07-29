Philippine church-based choirs Imusicapella and Kammerchor Manila win top prizes in international choral competitions

MANILA, Philippines – Two Philippine church-based choirs bested other groups from around the world in competitions in Europe and Japan.

Kammerchor Manila dominated 3 international choral competitions in Europe while Imusicapella won top prizes at the Takaruzaka International Chamber Contest in Japan.

At the 63rd Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia in Torrevieja, Spain, held on July 23, Kammerchor Manila won 1st prize in Habanera and 2nd prize in Polyphony, beating 12 other choirs from Lithunia, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, Slovenia, Argentina, Latvia, Indonesia and Philippines.

A week earlier, the group was hailed as the Best Choir of the Festival and won the Audience Prize Award and Best Male Soloist award at the First Leonardo da Vinci International Choral Festival in Florence, Italy.

The choir was also a grand finalist at the 8th Musica Eterna Roma International Choral Competition, where it received 3 gold diplomas for mixed choir, modern and contemporary category; popular, folk, gospel, barbershop and jazz; and modern ensemble categories. It was also the winner in the Mixed Choirs Category – the competition’s highest category.

Kammerchor Manila is composed of young professionals under the musical direction of Anthony Go Villanueva. It is a church-based choir at the Hearts of Jesus and Mary parish in West Triangle, Quezon City.

Kammerchor Manila received the Ani ng Dangal award from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in 2016.

Victory in Japan

Imusicapella was deemed overall or Grand Prix winner and overall 2nd place winner at the 33rd Takarazuka International Chamber Chorus Contest in Japan – only the second time in history of the contest that a single choir won both 1st and 2nd prizes.

It also won gold prizes in the Romantic Music Category and Contemporary Music Category; and the Audience Prize.

Based in Imus Cathedral in Cavite, Imusicapella had won top honors in international choral competitions in France, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, the United States. and South Korea. It is under the musical direction of Ristan Caliston Ignacio.

Imusicapella is a 3-time recipient of the NCCA Ani ng Dangal Award in 2012, 2013, and 2016. – Rappler.com