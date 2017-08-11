Hear the cast in Manila performing 'Maria,' 'Tonight,' and more!

Published 8:19 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The American cast of the iconic broadway musical West Side Story is now in town for the show's Manila season, which kicked off on August 10 and will run until August 27.

The play is inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, but given a 1950s New York spin. It tells the story of two warring gangs – the American Jets, and the Puerto Rican Sharks – and the young lovers, Tony and Maria, who get caught in the crossfire. The story is brought to life with music by the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Many songs from the musical, including "Maria," "Tonight," and "Somewhere" have transcended the stage to become modern classics.

The American production in Manila is by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions. It follows the 60-year-old play's original choreography by Jerome Robbins. Ahead of their gala performance on August 11, the principal cast gave a press preview of some of the play's most well-loved numbers.

In "America," Keely Bierne delivers an energetic turn as Anita, the sassy girlfriend of Sharks leader Bernardo. In the song, she tries to convince one of her friends that life in their new home, Manhattan, is much better than in their homeland, Puerto Rico.

In "Maria," Kevin Hack performs as Tony, who, having just met Maria, walks home in a lovestruck daze, singing her name the whole time.

In "Tonight," Tony and Maria, played by Jenna Burns, meet secretly at a fire escape and sing about their newfound love.

In "Cool," Jets leader Riff, played by Lance Hayes, tells his boys to keep their heads cool and hold off from attacking the Sharks on the streets, saving all the anger for their scheduled rumble.

Lunchbox Theatrical's production of West Side Story is running at the Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are available through Ticketworld. – Rappler.com