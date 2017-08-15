Make it (purple) rain: 5 ways to work Pantone’s Prince-inspired color into your life
MANILA, Philippines – Pantone recently paid tribute to pop icon Prince by unveiling its new custom color, Love Symbol # 2, on August 8.
The new color, now named the official hue for the late singer's brand and estate, is a distinct shade of purple – somewhere between a pastel and a jewel tone, a deep violet hue with a hint of grey.
As Pantone said on their site, it was inspired by the color Prince often wore onstage (earning him the moniker "The Purple One"), his song "Purple Rain," and his custom-made purple Yamaha piano. The color’s curious name is taken from the glyph on the singer’s Love Symbol album.
From beauty products, to clothes, to home accessories, these products get as close to Love Symbol #2 as they can, making your everyday life just a little bit more Princely.
Towels by WVN Home
Be the king or queen of the kitchen with these kitchen towels made of local weaves from Ilocos.
Liquid matte lipstick in Hot Stuff by Happy Skin
Your favorite limited edition matte lippie is finally back! Get your #HappySkinBeauty game on with the burgundy Hot Stuff that that's now a liquid matte lipstick! This is NOT a drill. The formula still contains Cupauçu Butter for that matte-yet-moisturizing finish you know and love. Visit a Happy Skin store or counter today and grab a tube (or two! Store locations in bio link.
Prince up your pucker with a tube of this bold shade.
Linen dress by Araw
This breezy pale lilac dress proves that event the subtlest hint of purple can make a strong statement.
Buslo Mini handbag by Rags 2 Riches
Phasing out soon: the classics in the rare print Purple Haze. ICYMI: #R2Rrareprints are made from surplus overstock fabric which means they are incredibly limited and are only good for a couple of pieces. So before it runs out, shop this print as a Buslo Mini and a Barco Mini at rags2riches.ph. #WeaveJoyfulStories
This limited edition sling bag gives even a plain outfit some rockstar pizzazz.
Succulent in a pastel planter by D-andy Crafts and Finds
Product Code: CAS_535 . Oh how we love arts, crafts, nature, and everything nice! Give yourself and your loved ones a unique gift! Perfect for all occasions! Great for indoors and outdoors, get this pot of cactus and succulent plants. For orders and inquiries, send us a message or contact D-andy Crafts and Finds at 0908-8160341. Please send us the product codes for your inquiries. Thank you! #forsale #handpaintedpots #cactusforsale #giveaways #giveaway #cactusandsucculents #cactus #succulents #suckerforsucculents #cactusph #gifts #gift #giftidea #cactuslover #cactuscollector #philippines #supportlocalproducts #Christmasgift #christmasgiveaway #YabangPinoy #madeinthePhilippines
There’s nothing quite like a succulent to brighten up your desk or bedside table – especially if it comes in a purple planter.
Nail Polish in A Grape Fit by OPI
This purple polish will make your fingertips look royal.
Shades of purple inspired by Pantone's new hue is sure to stand out in a world of millennial pinks and baby blues. Add a touch of Love Symbol # 2 to your desk, your wardrobe, or your face, and feel the power of Prince. – Rappler.com