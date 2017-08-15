Feel like a rockstar everyday with these purple-hued products

Published 6:09 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pantone recently paid tribute to pop icon Prince by unveiling its new custom color, Love Symbol # 2, on August 8.

The new color, now named the official hue for the late singer's brand and estate, is a distinct shade of purple – somewhere between a pastel and a jewel tone, a deep violet hue with a hint of grey.

As Pantone said on their site, it was inspired by the color Prince often wore onstage (earning him the moniker "The Purple One"), his song "Purple Rain," and his custom-made purple Yamaha piano. The color’s curious name is taken from the glyph on the singer’s Love Symbol album.

From beauty products, to clothes, to home accessories, these products get as close to Love Symbol #2 as they can, making your everyday life just a little bit more Princely.

Towels by WVN Home

Check out those beautiful yellow and purple tones on the native batik corn from @earthbeatfarms, and matching kitchen towels from @wvnhome. A post shared by WVN Home Textiles (@wvnhome) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Be the king or queen of the kitchen with these kitchen towels made of local weaves from Ilocos.

Liquid matte lipstick in Hot Stuff by Happy Skin

Your favorite limited edition matte lippie is finally back! Get your #HappySkinBeauty game on with the burgundy Hot Stuff that that's now a liquid matte lipstick! This is NOT a drill. The formula still contains Cupauçu Butter for that matte-yet-moisturizing finish you know and love. Visit a Happy Skin store or counter today and grab a tube (or two! Store locations in bio link. A post shared by Happy Skin Cosmetics® (@happyskin_ph) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Prince up your pucker with a tube of this bold shade.

Linen dress by Araw

The Presko Midi in lilac as seen on @itsggforyou A post shared by Áraw (@araw.theline) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

This breezy pale lilac dress proves that event the subtlest hint of purple can make a strong statement.

Buslo Mini handbag by Rags 2 Riches

Phasing out soon: the classics in the rare print Purple Haze. ICYMI: #R2Rrareprints are made from surplus overstock fabric which means they are incredibly limited and are only good for a couple of pieces. So before it runs out, shop this print as a Buslo Mini and a Barco Mini at rags2riches.ph. #WeaveJoyfulStories A post shared by R2R - Rags2Riches, Inc. (@rags2richesinc) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

This limited edition sling bag gives even a plain outfit some rockstar pizzazz.

Succulent in a pastel planter by D-andy Crafts and Finds

There’s nothing quite like a succulent to brighten up your desk or bedside table – especially if it comes in a purple planter.

Nail Polish in A Grape Fit by OPI

The purple #PutYourManiInTheAir to beat @deborahmathew wearing #AGrapeFit A post shared by OPI (@opi_products) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

This purple polish will make your fingertips look royal.

Shades of purple inspired by Pantone's new hue is sure to stand out in a world of millennial pinks and baby blues. Add a touch of Love Symbol # 2 to your desk, your wardrobe, or your face, and feel the power of Prince. – Rappler.com