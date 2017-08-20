The 'Crazy Rich Asians' author's shopping list includes something from the Philippines

Published 7:00 PM, August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - If Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan suddenly inherited the massive fortune of the crazy rich Young-Shang-T’sien family in his book, the first thing he would buy is probably the last thing you'd expect.

“There’s a Fleetwood Mac Greatest Hits CD that I’ve always wanted, so I definitely will take that,“ he said in an August 19 interview with Rappler.

The writer is currently in Manila as part of a book tour for Rich People Problems, the third and final book in his series about the insanely decadent lives of Asia’s glittering elite. The book was released last May.

Kevin took his time answering the hypothetical question, favoring answers that were both practical and extravagant, such as shoes by French bespoke shoemaker Corthay. “I need a new pair of black shoes,” Kevin reasoned.

He would also snap up a few vacation homes like a beachside villa in Capri, and a “little seaside shack in Palawan,” where Kevin vacationed prior to starting his book tour.

More blue water and palm trees, this time at dusk. I think that's Las Cabañas beach resort there on the right, with one of the best beachside locations in all of El Nido and some amazing views of the outlying islands. We didn't stay there (I'm accepting sponsorship for next time), but I seem to have ended up there for sunset more than anywhere else. A post shared by Jason Langley (@reciprocityimages) on Jan 12, 2015 at 6:20pm PST

His last purchase, Kevin said, would be a new pot for a plant in his apartment “and maybe a caretaker because I travel too much and it gets neglected,” he joked.

Thursday #tb #bohemiandecor A post shared by Judy Aldridge (@atlantishome) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Talking more about his best-selling Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, Kevin also said that of all the characters in his books, Nick Young would be his best friend, while Nick’s meddlesome mother Eleanor Young would be his archrival – changing his answer to Nick’s cousin Edison Cheng after giving it some thought.

He also shared that the most expensive thing he owns is art, while the most luxurious thing he’s eaten was “an amazing lechon” he had from the night before.

“It was perfectly done. It’s nice to see that beautiful display of perfectly roasted and glazed pig. That’s pretty luxurious, won’t you say?”

For Kevin true luxury is something personal more than expensive: it’s all about bespoke.

“I think luxury in this day and age has become very personal and very intimate, and very customized. So I think for people, they want customized clothes, customized vacations, customized living environments,” he said. “That’s really the height of luxury these days, to have something made to order to your exact specifications.”

Kevin will be in Manila for book signings until August 22. For more details on his book tour, check out Fully Booked on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. – Rappler.com