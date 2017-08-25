If you’re staying in the city, these plans are perfect

Published 11:24 AM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – You don’t need to jet off to some faraway place every time a long weekend is before you – there’s much to do right in the city. Whether you’re up to doing some cosplay and meeting international celebrities or just have enough in you to marathon a series in bed, these to-dos will tide you over for our second holiday weekend in a row.

1. Head to the AsiaPOP Comicon

If the celebrity headliners are any indication, this year’s AsiaPOP Comicon – happening from August 25 to 27 at the SMX in Pasay – is bound to be a good one. With Justice League’s Ray Fisher, Teen Wolf’s Tyler Hoechlin, and Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Sadie Sink in attendance, you’ll be chasing stars all day long. And then of course there will be several top comic artists such as Carl Potts, Rodney Ramos, and Stanley Lau, plus so many other events to warm your geek heart.

2. Check out the Philippine Readers’ and Writers’ Festival

Local bookworms will have their plates full this weekend with this festival. It's got everything from writers' talks, to launches, to book signings. Running from August 25 to 27 at the Raffles Makati, the festival includes a workshop on writing romance novels, a discussion of LGBT literature, and a talk by Smaller and Smaller Circles’ producer Ria Limjap and star Carla Humphries on translating the book to film.

3. Party in Escolta

Everyone looks forward to the next Escolta Block Party. Luckily for us, the next one is just around the corner. The festivities happen all around you – heritage buildings along the historic street thrive with people as it once did in its heyday. In the afternoon, vendors selling everything from stickers to plants fill the buildings and line the road. By nightfall, everyone ends up dancing. Head to Escolta on August 26 to see for yourself.

4. Watch PPP films

If you were out of town over the last long weekend and missed the chance to catch all the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino films you wanted to see, now’s your chance to watch some of the best in the bunch. From August 23 to 31, select SM Cinemas will be screening 8 of the 12 PPP films, Hamog, Pauwi Na, Paglipay, Triptiko, Star na si Van Damme Stallone, AWOL, Birdshot, and Salvage.

5. Be a couch potato

It feels like only yesterday that we all tuned in to catch the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere. Now we’re days away from the finale. With the previous episode hinting at some pretty major developments, the finale is expected to be nothing short of explosive – and it’ll be the longest Thrones episode yet, too. Just to prepare for the Monday morning screening, perhaps a marathon of all the episodes so far is in order.

– Rappler.com