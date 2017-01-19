Here's where and when you can visit the nearest food park for your next barkada food trip!

MANILA, Philippines – If you're trying to figure out where to eat and hang out next, food parks are perfect for drinks with friends or a quick and nearby food trip.

They've been cropping up all over the Metro too, serving up a whole host of cuisines in one place, so you can order and share as you like.

Whether they're indoors and airconditioned or outdoors and open until late in the evening, there's sure to be a food park near your area, waiting for you to visit.

Here are some of the ones we've tried so far, plus where to find them. Happy eating!

Makansutra

Makansutra, brought over by a Singaporean company of the same name, serves up authentic Asian street food like chili crab, claypot rice, bak kut teh, and a lot more!

Location: 2/F SM Megamall Building A, Mandaluyong City, Manila

Opening hours: 10 am to 10 pm daily

Happy Tables

Happy Tables serves up a mix of international cuisine for the schools nearby – they're located near Katipunan – and for the residential areas too.

Location: Along Congressional Avenue Extension beside Brewing Point/Tierra Pura entrance.

Opening hours: 8 am to 2 am daily

Pazar

A food park in Fairview, Pazar was opened up by Nathan Mounayer, the man behind the Lebanese food stall Meshwe. Of course, Meshwe is open and serving shawarma at Pazar, but their other stalls serve churros, burgers, milkshakes, and a lot more too.

Location: 26 Regalado Hwy, Quezon City, 1121 Metro Manila

Opening hours: 2 pm to 11 pm Sunday to Thursday, 2 pm to 12 am Friday and Saturday

The Yard

A sprawling food park in Xavierville, The Yard's many stalls are on floors of container vans stacked one on top of the other.

Location: 83 Xavierville Avenue, Loyola Heights, Quezon City

Opening hours: 4 pm to 12 am daily

Gastro Park

Kapitolyo is a popular spot for great food finds, and Gastro Park added 15 dining options to the area!

Opening hours: 12 pm to 1 am Friday to Sunday, 4 pm to 12 am Mondays, 12 pm to 12 am Tuesdays to Thursdays

Montare

Montare is an events place and food hub rolled into one and while it doesn't have quite as many stalls as most food parks, it makes for it in quality food. It's also a great place for parties, debuts, corporate get-togethers, or even intimate weddings.

Location: Lot 12 Centro de Buenviaje Commercial, Mayor Gil Fernando cor Aquilina Street, Marikina City

Opening hours: 3 pm to 12 am daily

Hole in the Wall

This popular food hall at Centry City Mall never disappoints!

Location: 4/F Century Mall, Kalayaan cor. Salamanca Street, Makati, Philippines

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 1 am Friday to Saturday

Which of these food parks have you tried? Let us know what you thought of them in the comments! – Rappler.com