PH's Gallery Vask is one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017
MANILA, Philippines – For the second year in a row, Gallery Vask has been named one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2017.
The restaurant climbed to the 35th spot on the list this year, after last year's 39. (READ: PH's Gallery Vask among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2016)
In an Instagram post, the people behind the restaurant wrote about their win and thanked those who helped them get it.
"For the second year in a row, and for the first time in the history of any Philippine-based restaurant, Gallery Vask is humbled and honored to be part of this year’s esteemed Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
"As always, we thank you, our patrons, supporters, and friends in the industry for allowing us to grow. It is with the deepest pride for our Gallery Vask team of chefs that we would like to share that we are now ranked number 35. We hope that with this we can continue to share with you our philisophy through our dishes as we welcome you, on your next visit, to the home of Anthropological Cuisine."
Gallery Vask is a fine dining restaurant that serves food inspired by Philippine culture. The restaurant is headed by Chef Jose Luis "Chele" Gonzalez from Spain. (READ: What's truly special about Philippines' Gallery Vask, one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants)
Gaggan, a restaurant that serves Indian cuisine in Bangkok, Thailand, was declared the number one Asian restaurant for the 3rd time this 2017.
Below is the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017.
- GAGGAN – Bangkok, Thailand
- RESTAURANT ANDRÉ – Singapore
- AMBER – Hong Kong, China
- 8 1/2 OTTO E MEZZO BOMBANA – Hong Kong, China
- NAHM – Bangkok, Thailand
- NARISAWA – Tokyo, Japan
- NIHONRYORI RYUGIN – Tokyo, Japan
- ULTRAVIOLET BY PAUL PAIRET – Shanghai, China
- ODETTE – Singapore
- BURNT ENDS – Singapore
- DEN – Tokyo, Japan
- L'EFFERVESCENCE – Tokyo, Japan
- SÜHRING – Bangkok, Thailand
- FLORILÈGE – Tokyo, Japan
- MINGLES – Seoul, South Korea
- LES AMIS – Singapore
- LUNG KING HEEN – Hong Kong, China
- QUINTESSENCE – Tokyo, Japan
- BO.LAN – Bangkok, Thailand
- WAKU GHIN – Singapore
- ISSAYA SIAMESE CLUB – Bangkok, Thailand
- LOCAVORE – Bali, Indonesia
- CORNER HOUSE – Singapore
- RAW – Taipei, Taiwan
- JUNGSIK – Seoul, South Korea
- SUSHI SAITO – Tokyo, Japan
- TIPPLING CLUB – Singapore
- LE MOÛT – Taichung, Taiwan
- MINISTRY OF CRAB – Colombo, Sri Lanka
- INDIAN ACCENT – New Delhi, India
- EAT ME – Bangkok, Thailand
- JADE DRAGON – Macau, China
- TA VIE – Hong Kong, China
- HAJIME – Osaka, Japan
- GALLERY VASK – Manila, Philippines
- THE HOUSE ON SATHORN – Bangkok, Thailand
- LE DU – Bangkok, Thailand
- LA YEON – Seoul, South Korea
- THE TASTING ROOM BY GALLIOT – Macau, China
- L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON – Bangkok, Thailand
- L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON – Hong Kong, China
- JAAN – Singapore
- MUME – Taipei, Taiwan
- SHINJI BY KANESAKA – Singapore
- RONIN – Hong Kong, China
- WASABI BY MORIMOTO – Mumbai, India
- THE CHAIRMAN – Hong Kong, China
- FU HE HUI – Shanghai, China
- NIHONBASHI – Colombo, Sri Lanka
- TAKAZAWA – Tokyo, Japan
– Rappler.com