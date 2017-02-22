Gallery Vask wins for the second time in a row and it is the only restaurant from the Philippines to make it to the list

MANILA, Philippines – For the second year in a row, Gallery Vask has been named one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2017.

The restaurant climbed to the 35th spot on the list this year, after last year's 39. (READ: PH's Gallery Vask among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2016)

In an Instagram post, the people behind the restaurant wrote about their win and thanked those who helped them get it.

"For the second year in a row, and for the first time in the history of any Philippine-based restaurant, Gallery Vask is humbled and honored to be part of this year’s esteemed Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

"As always, we thank you, our patrons, supporters, and friends in the industry for allowing us to grow. It is with the deepest pride for our Gallery Vask team of chefs that we would like to share that we are now ranked number 35. We hope that with this we can continue to share with you our philisophy through our dishes as we welcome you, on your next visit, to the home of Anthropological Cuisine."

Gallery Vask is a fine dining restaurant that serves food inspired by Philippine culture. The restaurant is headed by Chef Jose Luis "Chele" Gonzalez from Spain. (READ: What's truly special about Philippines' Gallery Vask, one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants)

Gaggan, a restaurant that serves Indian cuisine in Bangkok, Thailand, was declared the number one Asian restaurant for the 3rd time this 2017.

Big big big congratulations again for Gaggan on the three-peat victory of capturing No.1 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. #Asias50Best #Restaurants #2017 #1 #numberone @gaggan_anand #restaurant #chef #congrats A post shared by The Worlds 50 Best Restaurants (@theworlds50best) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

Below is the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017.

GAGGAN – Bangkok, Thailand RESTAURANT ANDRÉ – Singapore AMBER – Hong Kong, China 8 1/2 OTTO E MEZZO BOMBANA – Hong Kong, China NAHM – Bangkok, Thailand NARISAWA – Tokyo, Japan NIHONRYORI RYUGIN – Tokyo, Japan ULTRAVIOLET BY PAUL PAIRET – Shanghai, China ODETTE – Singapore BURNT ENDS – Singapore DEN – Tokyo, Japan L'EFFERVESCENCE – Tokyo, Japan SÜHRING – Bangkok, Thailand FLORILÈGE – Tokyo, Japan MINGLES – Seoul, South Korea LES AMIS – Singapore LUNG KING HEEN – Hong Kong, China QUINTESSENCE – Tokyo, Japan BO.LAN – Bangkok, Thailand WAKU GHIN – Singapore ISSAYA SIAMESE CLUB – Bangkok, Thailand LOCAVORE – Bali, Indonesia CORNER HOUSE – Singapore RAW – Taipei, Taiwan JUNGSIK – Seoul, South Korea SUSHI SAITO – Tokyo, Japan TIPPLING CLUB – Singapore LE MOÛT – Taichung, Taiwan MINISTRY OF CRAB – Colombo, Sri Lanka INDIAN ACCENT – New Delhi, India EAT ME – Bangkok, Thailand JADE DRAGON – Macau, China TA VIE – Hong Kong, China HAJIME – Osaka, Japan GALLERY VASK – Manila, Philippines THE HOUSE ON SATHORN – Bangkok, Thailand LE DU – Bangkok, Thailand LA YEON – Seoul, South Korea THE TASTING ROOM BY GALLIOT – Macau, China L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON – Bangkok, Thailand L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON – Hong Kong, China JAAN – Singapore MUME – Taipei, Taiwan SHINJI BY KANESAKA – Singapore RONIN – Hong Kong, China WASABI BY MORIMOTO – Mumbai, India THE CHAIRMAN – Hong Kong, China FU HE HUI – Shanghai, China NIHONBASHI – Colombo, Sri Lanka TAKAZAWA – Tokyo, Japan

– Rappler.com