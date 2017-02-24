Timbits, Iced Capps, and more! Here's a look at the first Southeast Asian branch of the Canadian cafe!

MANILA, Philippines – The popular Canadian cafe and bakeshop Tim Hortons is in Manila!

Tim Hortons will open its first branch in the Philippines – and its first in Southeast Asia – at 4 pm on February 28 at Uptown Place Mall in Bonifacio Global City.

On Friday, February 24, Miss Universe Canada 2016 Siera Bearchell was back in Manila for restaurant's ribbon-cutting ceremony. With her were Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, the executives of TH Coffee Services Philippines Corporation, and Tim Hortons President Elias Diaz Sese.

Siera was last in Manila in January for the Miss Universe pageant, where she made it to the Top 9. France's Iris Mittenaere was crowned Miss Universe by Pia Wurtzbach.

Rappler was able to look around and try some of Tim Hortons' goodies at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Here's a peek at what to expect!

Timbits (each – P10, 10 pieces – P80, 20 pieces – P160, 50 pieces – P350) are a Tim Hortons favorite and one of their signature pastries. According to Siera, people usually grab a box of these bite-sized doughnuts for big events like Miss Universe or hockey games.

Another Tim Hortons signature, an Iced Capp (small – P115, medium – P130, large – P145) is an ice-blended coffee drink that's perfect for hot summer days.

Tim's is also famous for their Double Double, or a coffee with two servings of cream and two of sugar, but if you're up for something different, try Siera's order: "I love coffee but if I want something a little bit sweeter, I get the mocha, but I'm very specific," she told the press on Friday. "I get a mocha with two-thirds coffee and no chocolate drizzle."

Of course, there are full-sized Doughnuts (signature – P50 each, P255 for 6 pieces, P500 for 12 pieces; classic – P40 each, P200 for 6 pieces, P380 for 12 pieces) available at Tim Horton's too. Pictured here are the Birthday Donut and the Chocolate Dip, and Siera recommends the Sour Cream Glazed ones too.

For savory options, Tim Hortons has a range of regular and breakfast sandwiches. We were served the steak and cheese panini (solo – P160, combo – P250), crispy chicken sandwich (solo – P140, combo – P230), and the chipotle chicken wrap (solo – P140, combo – P230) on their own, but you can get each of them as a combo too, which comes with a small iced coffee and crispy potato wedges.

Because Tim's is a great place for breakfast too, they're serving up different kinds of muffins to go with your coffee. These triple chocolate and red velvet muffins cost P90 each, PP450 for 6 pieces, and P890 for 12 pieces.

Tim Hortons was founded by the National Hockey League player of the same name, and first opened in Ontario, Canada in 1964.

The first Philippine branch will open on February 28 at the ground floor of Uptown Place Mall, 36th Street, corner 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Have you tried Tim Hortons before? Let us know what your favorite order is in the comments! – Rappler.com