The popular Cebu lechon restaurant, whose lechon was praised by Anthony Bourdain, sets up shop in Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu's famous lechon restaurant, Zubuchon, is now in Manila!

Zubuchon has set up shop in Talisay Street, Barangay San Antonio in Makati, and it's open from Mondays to Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm.

The popular lechon restaurant was founded by Joel Binamira in 2009, a year after Joel cooked some lechon for chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain for an episode of No Reservations. In the episode, Anthony called Joel's lechon "the best pig ever."

The Makati branch is serving up the same lechon that Zubuchon in Cebu is known for – with no MSG, no preservatives, and no artificial coloring – either original or boneless. Both come in 3 sizes – small (P290), medium (P590), and large (P880).

No matter what size or version you order, you can also opt to have your lechon served sizzling or spicy.

Aside from lechon, Zubuchon also serves up Filipino favorites like ensaladang talong (P130) and sinigang (P320), plus classics with a twist like sizzling squid stuffed with sisig (P320).

If you're thinking of Zubuchon in Makati, it might be best to make a reservation through (632) 8005706 or (632) 8090149, as the restaurant was full on Tuesday for lunch.

What's your favorite lechon restaurant? Let us know who you think serves the best lechon in the comments below! – Rappler.com