We're mixing garlic parmesan in with our favorite flavors

MANILA, Philippines – A whiff of Potato Corner fries can bring on many fond memories – falling in line for them at recess, burning your tongue on hot fries, and licking the salty flavored powder off your fingers when you're done.

Some kids even asked for "extra barbecue" or mixed the flavors together.

Nowadays there are even more options. Potato Corner has flavors like wasabi, caramel, and sweet corn to mix in with the original flavors.

There's also a new flavor, garlic parmesan: a combo of creamy garlic and parmesan cheese.

The limited edition garlic parmesan flavor was made in collaboration with Yummy.ph for their 10th anniversary. It's currently available in Metro Manila and in Luzon, but it will be available in all stores soon, according to Potato Corner's official Facebook page.

Are you down for the new flavor or are you old school forever? Share your thoughts (and your fries)! – Rappler.com