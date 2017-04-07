Madrid Fusion Manila 2017 will discuss the theme 'Towards a Sustainable Gastronomic Planet'

MANILA, Philippines – Now on its 3rd year, Madrid Fusion Manila (MFM) 2017 opened on Thursday, April 6, at the SMX Convention Center.

This year, the 3-day annual convention is themed "Towards a Sustainable Gastronomic Planet," and focuses on respecting environmental limits and cultural traditions while fulfilling gastronomic wants and needs.

"Produce comes first." - Chef Julien Royer displays his sustainable way of cooking with a dish that utilizes all the parts of a Pigeon, from nose to tail. #MadridFusionManila #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines A post shared by Madrid Fusion Manila (@madridfusionmanila) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Here's what to expect from April 6 to April 8 at the big event!



International Gastronomy Congress

For industry experts and amatuers, one of the biggest events is the International Gastronomy Congress, where chefs from all over the world discuss MFM's theme.

Among the many chefs speaking this year are Ray Adriansyah and Eelke Plasmeijer of Locavore in Indonesia, Paco Pérez of Miramar in Spain, Tatiana and Katia Levha of Le Servan in France, and Julien Royer of Odette in Singapore.

Regional Lunches

Check out this Dinakdakan by Chef Jay Angeles of @healthkitchenmnl as he uses chopped beef tounge, braised oxtail, smoked liver then topped with pig's brain mousse. #MadridFusionManila #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines A post shared by Madrid Fusion Manila (@madridfusionmanila) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Over the years, participants have looked forward to Madrid Fusion Manila's regional lunches. This year, there will be two sets of lunches on each day of the event – one by the Department of Agriculture and another by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

From the DOT, food from Luzon will be featured on the first day, Visayas on the second, and Mindanao on the 3rd.

The Department of Agriculture's lunches will feature rice on the first day, nose-to-tail on the second, and corn and seafood on the 3rd.

Fusión Manila International Gastronomy Expo

The International Gastronomy Expo has booths featuring gourmet food and beverage products, ingredients, technology, and many more. The expo will be open only to industry professionals on April 6 and 7, but will be open to the public on April 8.

Flavors of the Philippines

Remember 'betamax'? @ninyofusion and @alamatfilipinopub just took your favorite street food to a whole new level by infusing grilled chicken blood with 70% Davao dark chocolate cacao with crispy chicken craw, pili, inengkanto rice crisps, cashew crust, Davao chocolate nibs plus ube purée with uni kalamata and kamias emulsion. #MadridFusionManila #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines A post shared by Madrid Fusion Manila (@madridfusionmanila) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

From March 11 to April 20, Madrid Fusion Manila will hold food events all over the country, including culinary demonstrations, dinners by celebrated chefs, street parties, festivals, and more. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Will you be heading to Madrid Fusion Manila 2017? What are you looking forward to checking out? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com