Ice cold frapuccinos topped with pretzels, popcorn, and marshmallows – here's what's in store for Starbucks customers this summer 2017!

MANILA, Philippines – Summer is upon us and temperatures are rising, but Starbucks is offering a new way to beat the heat this summer – two new frappuccino creations!

Starbucks is releasing the pop'zel coffee frappuccino and roasted marshmallow s'mores frappuccino for a limited time starting April 18.

The pop'zel coffee frappuccino (tall – P175, grande – P190, venti – P205) is a savory-sweet concoction – a coffee drink with popcorn and pretzel syrup, topped with whipped cream and real caramel popcorn and salted pretzel.

On the other hand, the roasted marshmallow s'mores frappuccino (tall – P175, grande – P190, venti – P205) is a vanilla drink layered with marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and graham crumble. The drink is topped with more whipped cream and graham crumble.

Will you be lining up for one of these summer drinks on April 18? Let us know which drink you want to try in the comments below! – Rappler.com