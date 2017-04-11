Looking for a place to eat? Here's what's open on Holy Week 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lenten season is drawing near, and while many Filipinos are set to stay in the country to rest with their families, not all establishments will be open to serve them during the holidays.

Still, most restaurants have released their schedules for April 13 to 17, and are even offering discounts and promos on Easter Sunday.

Here's a look at some of the restaurant promos you can get this Holy Week!

Papa John's Pizza

On Easter Sunday, April 16, Papa John's is offering unlimited pizzas from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Shangri-La The Fort Easter Holiday specials

Shangri-La Fort's High Street Cafe is offering a seafood buffet dinner at P3,200 nett per person from April 14 to 16. For April 16, they are offering an Easter Sunday buffet at P3,200 nett per person.

At High Street Lounge, one can have an Easter-themed tea set for two from April 6 to 15 at P1,100 nett, while an Easter afternoon tea buffet from April 14 to 16 will cost around P1,500 nett. Both are available from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Canton Road is offering a special dim sum menu at P2,000 per nett for a minimum of 3 persons. You can also choose other sets, such as the Gold set at P26,000, the Diamond set at P29,000, and the Platinum set at P32,000, all of which are good for 10 persons.

Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar is offering their guests an Easter Sunday brunch set menu at P 3,500 nett per person.

Samba meanwhile is offering guests a 7-course seafood feast for a minimum of 4 people at P 2,250 nett per person.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is having an Easter celebration at 4 participating stores! Here's how to sign up:

Spiral Restaurant, Sofitel Manila

Spiral is offering a 30% discount on their buffet from April 13 to 15.

And here are some of the restaurants that are open and serving customers this Holy Week:

IHOP

El Chupacabra

Pink Panda

Have a blessed week ahead, everyone! A post shared by Pink Panda (@pinkpandamanila) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Pancake House

The Wholesome Table

Rufo's Famous Tapa

Ramen Yushoken



Chili's Philippines

Din Tai Fung

Ooma

Mendokoro Ramenba

Denny's

Looking for a place to dine this Lent Season? Check out #DennysPH's schedule this coming Holy Week. A post shared by Denny's Philippines (@dennysph) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

– Rappler.com