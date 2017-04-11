Holy Week 2017: Restaurant promos and schedules
MANILA, Philippines – The Lenten season is drawing near, and while many Filipinos are set to stay in the country to rest with their families, not all establishments will be open to serve them during the holidays.
Still, most restaurants have released their schedules for April 13 to 17, and are even offering discounts and promos on Easter Sunday.
Here's a look at some of the restaurant promos you can get this Holy Week!
Papa John's Pizza
On Easter Sunday, April 16, Papa John's is offering unlimited pizzas from 5 pm to 9 pm.
Shangri-La The Fort Easter Holiday specials
Shangri-La Fort's High Street Cafe is offering a seafood buffet dinner at P3,200 nett per person from April 14 to 16. For April 16, they are offering an Easter Sunday buffet at P3,200 nett per person.
At High Street Lounge, one can have an Easter-themed tea set for two from April 6 to 15 at P1,100 nett, while an Easter afternoon tea buffet from April 14 to 16 will cost around P1,500 nett. Both are available from 2 pm to 6 pm.
Canton Road is offering a special dim sum menu at P2,000 per nett for a minimum of 3 persons. You can also choose other sets, such as the Gold set at P26,000, the Diamond set at P29,000, and the Platinum set at P32,000, all of which are good for 10 persons.
Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar is offering their guests an Easter Sunday brunch set menu at P 3,500 nett per person.
Samba meanwhile is offering guests a 7-course seafood feast for a minimum of 4 people at P 2,250 nett per person.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is having an Easter celebration at 4 participating stores! Here's how to sign up:
Spiral Restaurant, Sofitel Manila
Spiral is offering a 30% discount on their buffet from April 13 to 15.
And here are some of the restaurants that are open and serving customers this Holy Week:
IHOP
Pancake House
Rufo's Famous Tapa
Chili's Philippines
Din Tai Fung
Ooma
