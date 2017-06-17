Here's where you can celebrate Father's Day and how you can give your dad a treat!

Published 10:23 PM, June 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's Father's Day and many restaurants and shops are offering a lot of special treats for our dads on their special weekend.

Here are a few restaurants where you can celebrate Father's Day with a special meal at a lower price, plus online shops where you can get great deals for last-minute – or belated – presents.

Makansutra Food Street

The Asian Street Food market is holding contests and demos on Father's Day weekend at SM Megamall's Fashion Hall atrium.



Krispy Kreme

Get your dad some special sports-themed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for a simple and yummy surprise.

Spiral Manila

The chefs of Spiral at Sofitel are preparing a Father's Day meal in collaboration with champion basketball coach Chot Reyes. Your dad can join a raffle to win special prizes too.



City of Dreams

Your family can choose to eat at City of Dreams' many restaurants – Crystal Dragon, Nobu, Wave, and Centerplay – and take advantage of their promos. You can also avail of their special Father's Day packages for a relaxing staycation at Nobu and Crown Tower.

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

Speaking of staycations, Crimson Hotel is offering rooms that start at P4,800++ with a buffet breakfast for two persons.

Diamond Hotel, Philippines

Diamond Hotel is offering rooms at discounted rates too.

Starbucks

Get a Father's Day Starbucks card and get a free greeting card for your dad.



2nd Avenue giveaway

Answer a question on the 2nd Avenue website and stand a chance to win a Fujifilm Instax Share Smartphone Printer.

Lazada

Find a gift for your dad over at Lazada, where they're having a sale with up to 80%-off items.

Zalora

Zalora is on sale too, with their Father’s Day gift guide items up to 40% off.

Will you be taking advantage of any of these Father's Day promos? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com