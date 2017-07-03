Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach joins Jollibee executives at the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the fast food giant's 1,000th store

Published 8:15 PM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fast food giant Jollibee will open its 1,000th store on Tuesday, July 4, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing was held at the special branch a day before.

Jollibee's 1,000th store, located in Bonifacio Global City, has a "modern tropical" design. Murals are scattered throughout its two floors.

Outside, a 27-foot-long mural along its drive-through area features images of the Philippine eagle, the carabao, and the Sarimanok trying to grab some of the fast food chain's famous Chicken Joy.

The branch has a seating capacity of 350 people and has two party areas.

On Monday, July 3, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) chairman Tony Tan Caktiong, JFC chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong, JFC Philippines country head Joseph Tanbuntiong, and chief global real estate officer William Tan Untiong revealed the 1,000th store marker outside the branch.

.@Jollibee unveils its 1000th store marker at their Triangle Drive branch in BGC. pic.twitter.com/veooL9XGbp — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 3, 2017

Soon after, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach joined Jollibee Philippines president JJ Alano, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Nora Terrado, and Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive manager Sharon Morendo at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant was later blessed by Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, Archdiocese of Manila School Superintendent Father Mark Munda, and Saint Michael the Archangel Parish priest Betbet Rabonza.

After the blessing, Morrisette and Darren Espanto performed a rousing rendition of the Jollibee song "Ang Sarap at Saya Maging Pilipino."

Here are a few more photos from the blessing and ribbon-cutting event!

Jollibee's 1,000th branch will open on Tuesday, July 4, at 39th Street corner Triangle Drive in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Jollibee brand ambassador Anne Curtis is set to serve customers at the special branch on that day.

Will you be visiting the store on its opening day? Let us know what you think of Jollibee's 1,000th store in the comments! – Rappler.com