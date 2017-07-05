Owners of the long-standing eatery will no longer renew their contract this year

Published 5:29 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Manang’s Foodhouse/Clubhouse, a long-standing eatery in the Ateneo de Manila University, has closed down, according to a statement from the Katipunan university.

Talk of the eatery’s closure came up early this year as the owners, Manang Puring and Manong Zoilo Rentosa considered retirement. They decided to renew their contract in May, keeping the students in mind.

However, Puring’s health problems compelled the owners to stick to their original plan of closing.

“Tulad niyo, buhay ko si Manang. Ang pangangailangan niya ay pangangailangan ko rin. (Like you, Manang is my life. Her needs are my needs),” Zoilo said in the statement.

The eatery has been closed since July 3, the university's Facebook page said. A replacement for Manang's has not yet been selected.

'An institution'

The eatery has been part of the Ateneo campus since 1990, and has been since been a big part of campus culture. Manang’s became known for serving home-cooked meals like adobo, sautéed vegetables, and grilled liempo.

“It has become an institution, a part of the Ateneo community where everybody knows and looks after each other,” the statement said.

The Rentosa couple also expressed their closeness to the Ateneo community.

“Naging pamilya rin kasi namin ang Ateneo. Yung mga alumni po, dinadala nila ang mga anak nila sa amin para ipakilala. Nangangako silang magiging suki rin ang mga anak nila ng Manang’s. (Ateneo has become our family too. The alumni, they introduce their kids to us. They promise that their kids will be Manang’s patrons too),” they said. – Rappler.com