These affordable drinking spots serve wine, beer, and tequila

Published 11:24 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – People seeking maximum intoxication for minimum cost don't normally head to Bonifacio Global City (BGC), an area known for its upscale lounges and expensive cocktail bars. But there are places in the neighborhood that make it possible to get sufficiently buzzed without going broke.

Whether you’re pre-gaming for a night out at one of the area’s super clubs, or just looking to relax after a particularly tough day at work, here are some affordable watering holes you can hit up in a neighborhood you probably didn’t think you’d find them:

Souv!

Start the weekend right with our version of lemonade sangria. Try it with red wine or retsina. A post shared by SOUV (@souvbycyma) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Souv! is a new sit-down restaurant with a menu includes red, white, and rosé wine for only P500 a bottle. That's a great deal, considering the fancy location. Just a short walk away from other popular night spots such as Nectar and Privé in the Fort Strip, it’s an ideal starting point for a serious night of partying.

Just to make things a bit more quirky, Souv! serves Spanish wines Greek style – in tin carafes. These may be just your regular table wines, but those seeking a buzz can easily get what they’re looking for.

Aside from red, white, and rosé, Souv! also serves Retsina (P700/bottle), a type of Greek white wine that involves resin in the aging process. The restaurant also serves cocktails priced from P210 to P250.

Souv! is located at Net Park Building, 5th Ave, BGC, Taguig

Early Night?

Embrace your eccentric side with this ocean blue cocktail, @earlynightph's Kamikaze! #HappyHourAllNight #EarlyNightPH A post shared by Early Night? (@earlynightph) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

This relatively new establishment looks like a Pinterest board threw up on it, with brightly patterned columns, brightly colored walls that would do ‘80s Barbie proud, and a big neon light sign right by the entrance – the question mark at the end of it only making the entire place more compelling.

As can be expected, the bar’s clientele is similarly colorful and hip, though decidedly varied. On one end of the spectrum, you have millennials in their early 20s fresh out of college or working their first jobs. On the other end, you’ve got 30-something yuppies who can no longer be bothered to dress up and spend for a night out.

Either way, the drinks are appropriately priced: P60 to P90 for a bottle of local beer, P100 to P150 for cocktails, P120 for a shot of tequila.

As the name suggests, Early Night? is a good hangout for those who simply need a couple of hours (and beers) to unwind after a long day. That’s not to say that you can’t party here – the dance floor and the DJ are around until 2 am for anyone who wants to party.

Early Night? is located at The Fort Strip, 26th st., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Good Earth Roasts

This way to goodness!! @goodearthroasts #GERit #TOPit #WRAPit #PAOit #lankwaifort #chow #cocktails A post shared by Good Earth Roasts (@goodearthroasts) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:21am PST

Good Earth is perhaps one of BGC’s most underrated drinking places, and is one of the establishments at the Fort Strip that has stood the test of time.

Group hangouts often happen here for a reason: the price of local beers range from P70 to P100, but come out cheaper when ordered in buckets of 6 (P400 to P520).

Add to that the relaxed environment and a food menu of satisfying wraps and paos, and you’ve got a drinkery that’s great for alcohol-fueled conversations that last well into the night.

Good Earth Roasts is located at The Fort Strip, 28th st. cor. 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Tipsy Pig

Humpday always calls for a celebration at #TipsyPig. Whether you’re planning for a small or big get-together, we do have Birthday Packages that you can choose from. Call us at (02)570-4620 for #TipsyCommons and (02) 9526877 for #TipsyFort for your inquiries. @iamangelica_m A post shared by Tipsy Pig Gastropub (@tipsypig_ph) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

With signature cocktails that start at P225 per glass and flavored beers that come at P110 for a regular serving, Tipsy Pig is a good place to go if you don’t want to spend much but are craving for something other than the usual local beers.

Come here if you want a hearty meal to go with your drinks. In particular, their sisig tacos and crispy pata come highly recommended. The pub is also located just next door to Ocean’s Telephone Company, a speakeasy with good music and an interesting crowd that you can transfer to when you’re suitably intoxicated.

Tipsy Pig Gastropub is located at Forbestown Road, Burgos Circle, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Agave Mexican Cantina

Really got a thing for afternoon drinks A post shared by Jan Enriquez (@janenriquez) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

While cheap drinks typically mean beer or really bad cocktails, there are places you can go to for decently priced shots. At Agave, you get a good deal on Margaritas in particular. A generous pitcher of the tequila-based drink starts at P495, while glasses are at P175.

At the same time, they have an impressive selection of tequila, and depending on the brand, shots can go as cheap as P150. You can also try the shot samplers that start at P395.

Agave Mexican Cantina is located at Womaco Building, B3, 9th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig – Rappler.com