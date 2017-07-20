Here's a look at Cafe by the Ruins' original location before and after it burned down

Published 7:47 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-nine years since it opened, Cafe by the Ruins will no longer be serving customers at its original location.

The cafe first opened in 1988 by artists and writers Christine Arvisu, Benedicto Reyes Cabrera (aka BenCab), Baboo Mondoñedo, Laida Lim Perez, Boy Yuchengco, Robert Villanueva, Dave Baradas, Su and Louie Llamado, and Santi Bose.

The location was formerly the house of Hubert “Phelps” Whitmarsh, a British correspondent for the American magazine Outlook who settled in Baguio.

After the artists took over, Cafe by the Ruins eventually became famous, not only for its food, but also art exhibits, film showings, and book launches. It was a favorite of many, including celebrities and personalities.

The cafe was partially burned on April 30, and its owners said that it would re-open soon. The owners, however, announced on Wednesday, July 19, that they would not reopen in the same location anymore.

For now, Cafe by the Ruins lives on through its customers' memories and through its newer branch, Cafe by the Ruins Dua. – Rappler.com