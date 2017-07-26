All men must eat

Published 5:51 PM, July 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In the Game of Thrones world, feasts are not normally events one enjoys, ending as they do in dangerous political alliances, forced cannibalism, or mass murder.

But a Thrones feast IRL is quite a different thing – the starkest difference obviously being the complete lack of blood and violence. Instead, you have good food, good company, and good vibes all around – which may be boring by Dothraki standards and practically unheard of in Westeros, but very much welcome in the real world.

Two episodes into the newest season, there is no better time than now to indulge in a feast straight out of Westeros, which, by the grace of the old gods and the new, you can find right in Manila, no long journeys or Narrow Sea-crossing needed.

Hosted by Plato PH and Privatus Dining, A Feast of Ice and Fire features dishes inspired by different parts of Westeros.

On the King’s Landing menu, they serve:

Sweetcorn Fritters

Striking the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, these are the best way to kick off the sumptuous feast – just be sure to save some room for everything else you're going to eat.

Sister’s Stew

This thick seafood chowder is served in a bread bowl for that added medieval feel.

Sansa Salad

Lettuce, red onion, and flower petals make this dish reminiscent of the girly Stark sister before she went all Black Swan on us.

Pigeon Pie

Yes, this pie contains actual local pigeons. No, it does not contain any corpses of Frey men. It is also very delicious, with a buttery pastry, and hearty meat filling.

Lemon Cake

These tart treats are Sansa's favorite for a reason. The zestiness of the lemon counters the sweetness of the meringue, creating an interesting play of flavors.

Roast Pig

Game of Thrones meets Filipino cuisine with this lechon-style roast pig.

On the Winterfell menu, they have:

Aurochs Roast with Leeks

Since aurochs (a breed of supersized cattle) have not existed since the middle ages, Privatus head chef AJ Reyes made do with beef.

Onions in Gravy

No surprises here – this dish is exactly what it says it is. The strong flavors of whole onion may not be for everyone, but this dish actually goes very well with the heavy meat entrees.

Trout Wrapped in Bacon

Altogether light and flavorful, this is for sure one of the highlights of the Winterfell menu.

Buttered Beets

Beets aren't exactly the most appetizing vegetable, but this dish might make you rethink your opinions. It's a soft, sweet treat that goes well with the beef.

Baked Apple

Chef AJ describes this as an apple pie turned inside out: Granny Smith apples baked to delicious softness, and stuffed with a crumbly spiced stuffing.

On the Dorne menu, you can try:

Flat Bread and Chickpea Paste

Quasi-Mediterranean Dorne, of course, has inspired Mediterannean dishes – such as this simple, straightforward dish, which is great for having in between courses.

Stuffed Grape Leaves and Duck with Lemon

The grape leaves have a slightly addicting sourness to them, while the duck is indulgent, but given a tangy edge with the lemon. It'll be tough to make room for this with everything else on the table, but this is another must-try on the night's menu.

According to chef AJ the recipes were taken from the official Game of Thrones companion cook book, though he gave them their own Filipino twist. The roast pig for instance was done lechon-style, while the trout wrapped in bacon was made with tanigue.

In true Thrones fashion, you can wash everything down with your alcoholic beverage of choice. After all, as Tyrion Lannister, self-proclaimed "god of tits and wine" so famously said, “everything’s better with wine in the belly.”

When it comes to wine, Privatus carries a stock of reds that will impress Tyrion himself, and you can have a glass with your food.

If beer is your preference, you can try a bottle of Maredsous, a caramelly Belgian beer whose rich flavor will make you feel like you're drinking at an inn right along the King's Road.

Seating is done banquet style, so you can look forward to forming alliances with other Thrones fans as you dine. There are also quiz questions and games where you can win special prizes (Iron Throne not included).

You can also look forward to special guest characters lurking as you eat. So far, Littlefinger, Lord Varys, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Ygritte, and even the Night’s King have made an appearance.

The last edition of A Feast of Ice and Fire will be held on July 29, from 8 pm to 11 pm at Privatus Dining in Barangay Maybunga, Pasig. The feast costs P1,950 per head, including all the dishes, and two drinks. You can register here. – Rappler.com