The cult favorite from Singapore can now be found at the SM Mega Fashion Hall!

Published 9:09 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Manila folk don't have to go all the way to Singapore to stock up on Irvins Salted Egg goodies – the snack store with a cult following opened their first Manila branch on August 11.

The store, located on the ground floor of the SM Mega Fashion Hall, sells the brand’s signature snacks: salted egg fish skins and salted egg potato chips. They are available in two sizes: 105 grams and 230 grams, selling for P300 and P600 each.

The owner, Irvin Gunawan, said at the opening that he decided to open a store here after receiving a great response from Filipinos in Singapore.

“There are not just a lot [of Filipinos], but they’re also quite fanatical,” he said.

As if to prove Irvin right, a long line snaked from the branch’s stall all the way down the hall – a queue that lasted throughout the morning.

Irvin said that the Mega Fashion Hall branch is only the first of more to come, with another branch in a still undisclosed location set to open within the year. – Rappler.com