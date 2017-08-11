Irvins Salted Egg chips are in Manila!
MANILA, Philippines – Manila folk don't have to go all the way to Singapore to stock up on Irvins Salted Egg goodies – the snack store with a cult following opened their first Manila branch on August 11.
The store, located on the ground floor of the SM Mega Fashion Hall, sells the brand’s signature snacks: salted egg fish skins and salted egg potato chips. They are available in two sizes: 105 grams and 230 grams, selling for P300 and P600 each.
The owner, Irvin Gunawan, said at the opening that he decided to open a store here after receiving a great response from Filipinos in Singapore.
“There are not just a lot [of Filipinos], but they’re also quite fanatical,” he said.
As if to prove Irvin right, a long line snaked from the branch’s stall all the way down the hall – a queue that lasted throughout the morning.
Irvin said that the Mega Fashion Hall branch is only the first of more to come, with another branch in a still undisclosed location set to open within the year. – Rappler.com