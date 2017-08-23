Araneta Center's newest area is the place to hang out in Cubao

Published 5:13 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Araneta Center continues to re-invent itself with the reintroduction of Manhattan Row, an area of restaurants in Manhattan Parkview and Parkway.

Manhattan Row is located along Malvar St. Check out the lanterns and street art. pic.twitter.com/jzgbue8gw9 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) August 16, 2017

The area boasts a multitude of restaurants, coffee shops, and even a place where you can spend time with pets. On some weekends, the area is closed to traffic and you can enjoy jam nights and performances al fresco.

Book and Borders Cafe

Book and Borders is not new to the dining scene but the cafe in Manhattan Row is the latest branch.

The cafe is very warm and welcoming, a great place to hang out with friends or chill out on your own.

Book and Borders offers a vast array of drinks, pastas, snacks, and sadwiches one can try while reading a book or working outside the office.

You must try their Kimchi Fries Overload (P250) if you're adventurous but you can never go wrong with the Beef Nachos (P200).

New on the menu is the Soft Shell Crab Linguine (P330). Or try one of their best sellers, the Tuyo Pasta with kesong puti (P195).

We also had the chance to try the Butter Mocha (P165) and Ginger Tumeric ice tea (P145).

Cab Cafe

Another place where you can drop by is Cab Cafe. The cafe hails from Bacolod and offers southern specialties such as batchoy in their menu, which consists mostly of comfort food favorites.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a number of the cafe's best sellers include the tiramisu (P120), the mango cheesecake (P91), and the almond torte for (P150)

They also have variations of coffee like the Ice Mocha (P115).

Bengal Brew/Wolf & Bear Dog Cafe

There are so many pet cafes around the metro now, but Bengal Brew has an important difference: the cafe is the only place where you can drop by, sip coffee and eat with cats and dogs around you. You have a choice as to spend time with the cats and pet them or go inside the dog area, where you can play with canines of all shapes and sizes - from big friendly ones to the exotic and toy sized.

Before going inside the cafe, you have to sign a waiver for you safety since there's a possibility you get scratched by the cat or bitten by the dog. For hygiene purposes, you enter wearing slippers so don't forget to bring socks.

Those who come to the cafe pay the P100 is a memberhip fee (valid for one year) then an extra P199 for one hour with the cats and dogs (which includes a free drink). For P299 you can have two hours with the pets (and a premium drink).

Karaoke Pop

At Karaoke Pop, you and your friends can have a great meal while singing to their favorite karaoke hits.

The place offers dishes that are great for groups. Try their chicharon bulaklak (P250), boneless crispy pata (P595) but you're one of those who likes to sink in their teeth right to the bones, go for the regular crispy pata (P 500).

They also have pasta dishes such as the spaghetti and meatballs (P185).

For larger groups, Karaoke Pop also has party platters you can choose from, plus they offer customized packages for parties and events.

– Rappler.com