'Vogue Italia' editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani dies

Anna Wintour and many stars and fashion designers pay tribute to one of the industry's best-loved editors

MANILA, Philippines – Franca Sozzani, the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia died on Thursday, December 22. She was 66 years old.

According to a report from Variety, Franca, who started her career with Vogue Italia in 1988, died in Milan of an undiclosed illness. Her son, director Francesco Carrozzini, was reportedly by her side.

Vogue Italia posted this on social media:

A photo posted by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:39am PST

Vogue's Anna Wintour paid tribute to Franca online:

"Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence," she said.

Anna also shared that despite Franca's condition, the Italian editor's spirits never faltered.

Kanye West also paid his respects to Franca via Twitter.

"Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed."

Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/B2Y7OM1uEy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 22, 2016

Designer Jeremy Scott wrote: "Sharing your life and light with others is most profound legacy you can leave. RIP my darling Franca Sozzani."

SHARING YOUR LIFE AND LIGHT WITH OTHERS IS THE MOST PROFOUND LEGACY YOU CAN LEAVE. RIP MY DARLING FRANCA SOZZANI pic.twitter.com/JJP1NECmYl — JEREMY SCOTT (@ITSJEREMYSCOTT) December 22, 2016

Marc Jacob meanwhile said: "Her incredible contribution to fashion will be missed."

RIP #FrancaSozzani Her incredible contribution to fashion will be missed. pic.twitter.com/MnvA2jRb3c — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) December 22, 2016

Former model Tyra Banks wrote: "Farewell to my high fashion mama... [Franca Sozzani, you embraced us all w/the warmest heart. I respect & admire you forever."

Farewell to my high fashion mama...@francasozzani, u embraced us all w/the warmest heart.



I respect & admire u forever.#FrancaSozzani — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 23, 2016

Paris Hilton wrote: "So sad to hear the news of [Franca Sozzani's] passing. She was a fashion icon. My condolences to her family & loved ones."

So sad to hear the news of @FrancaSozzani's passing. She was a fashion icon. My condolences to her family & loved ones. #RIP #FrancaSozzani pic.twitter.com/RBaAJboTEJ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 22, 2016

Kendall Jenner wrote: "Rest peacefully Franca Sozzani."

rest peacefully Franca Sozzani. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 22, 2016

Before her death, her son Francesco made a documentary about her life scheduled for release in 2017.– Rappler.com