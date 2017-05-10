See Cindy Crawford's daughter in photos for Penshoppe's new campaign!

MANILA, Philippines – International model Kaia Gerber is the new face of Penshoppe!

Kaia, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Randy Gerber, is Penshoppe's youngest international endorser at 15 years old.

The rising star has more than a million Instagram followers to date, and has been on the cover of Vogue Paris and is the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty for 2017.

#mjdaisy for @marcjacobs by @alasdairmclellan A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:13am PDT



The IMG-managed model is the spitting image of her mom as she posed in white tees and blue jeans for Penshoppe. Check out some photos from the campaign below!



Other international models who have worked with Penshoppe are Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sandara Park, Mario Maurer, Cameron Dallas, and Lucky Blue Smith. – Rappler.com