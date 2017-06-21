Victoria Swarovski's gown has a 6 meter long train and is covered in Swarovski crystals

MANILA, Philippines – Austrian singer and Swarovski heiress Victoria Swarovski married property investor Werner Mürz over the weekend and her fabulous gown was made by none other than Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the custom-made gown cost $1 million. Michael said on Instagram that the train was 6 meters long and was encrusted with Swarovski crystals and laser-cut flowers.

The couple was wed in Trieste, Italy.

Here's a look at Victoria's beautiful gown.

Beautiful singer VICTORIA SWAROVSKI weds in a spectacular 6-meter long train MICHAEL CINCO couture wedding gown encrusted with full minute Swarovski crystals in picturesque Trieste, Italy...all crystals are sponsored by Swarovski.

The stunning singer and model VICTORIA SWAROVSKI wears a 6-meter train crystallized couture MICHAEL CINCO wedding gown encrusted with full crystals, paillete and laser-cut flowers on her wedding day at the picturesque Trieste, Italy.

The 6-meter long train of VICTORIA SWAROVSKI wedding dress was featured in VOGUE Italia.

According to People, Victoria changed into two other dresses at the reception. One of them was a red jewel-encrusted number, also by Michael.

Fitting with the super charming and gorgeous singer VICTORIA SWAROVSKI in a couture Michael Cinco crystallized red high-low gown...she was so happy and ecstatic that she keeps on dancing with the dress.

Michael's creations have been worn by a number of local and international celebrities in the past. He was the designer behind Liza Soberano's 2016 Star Magic Ball gown, Marian Rivera's wedding dress, and the blue gown Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wore at the Miss Universe 2016 coronation night.

One of his dresses was also featured in the movie Jupiter Ascending starring Mila Kunis.

Among other personalities, he has also dressed Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga. – Rappler.com