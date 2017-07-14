London-based Erdem is the latest designer to create an exclusive collection for the retail brand

Published 6:05 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Swedish retail brand H&M has announced their latest designer collaboration, this time with London-based Erdem, whose high profile clients include Kate Middleton, Michelle Williams, and Nicole Kidman.

To announce the collaboration, the brand released the teaser to a short film directed by Baz Luhrmann as part of the Erdem x H&M campaign.

The teaser shows male and female models running through lush gardens, donning pieces from the collection.

The collaboration will be Erdem’s first time designing a menswear collection. It will feature pieces reinterpreted from design themes from his most famous work.

“I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection which I have never done before. It’s also such a thrill to work with Baz Luhrmann, one of the most important storytellers of our time,” Erdem said.

At the same time, Luhrmann expressed his excitement at working with both Erdem and the brand.

“For me fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression – a stand-alone art form. I am excited to be collaborating with Erdem and H&M to reveal the story of this unique collection,” he said.

The collection will be released in select stores on November 2. – Rappler.com