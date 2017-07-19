Stylishly secure, the new Pacsafe line will take you to wherever you need to go

Published 7:02 PM, July 19, 2017

Lock your bags, unlock the world. Pacsafe's latest line of bags for the city dweller: the CitySafe CX Collection. Made for on-the-go living, these bags allow you to be fully mobile around the city, being worry-free to embark on both daily and daring urban adventures: a long commute, traversing the business district, a walking food tour or even an overnight staycation.

Designed to stand against pickpockets, these bags are equipped with subtly designed zip clips and tabs, which keep zippers unmoved. It comes with the standard safety features common in almost all Pacsafe models: RFID-safe pockets are built in to store credit cards and IDs in, keeping them scan-free against digital identity theft. A proven feature to combat bag-cutters, the Citysafe CX collection also equips its bags with eXomesh slashguards and Carrysafe slashguard straps with wire mesh, both state of the art materials that keeps the bag sturdy and undamaged even against sharp objects.

This is the first collection, however, to feature the Roobar Style locking system – metallic hardware that locks zippers at a specific security point. Proving to be the best for individuals on the go, Turn & Lock or Snap & Lock mechanisms allow city dwellers to attach their bags around fixed handles such as poles, chair pillars, and even carry-on rollers.

Here's a look at the pieces in the collection.

All photos courtesy of Pacsafe

– Rappler.com

Available in all Travel Club branches, and will be available in PACSAFE stores (Glorietta 5 G/F, SM Mall of Asia 2/F and SM Seaside Cebu 2/F), Urbanize and Rustan’s branches August 1, 2017. www.pacsafe.com or follow Pacsafe on Facebook at /PacsafePH.