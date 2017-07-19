It's the first collaboration between the spoken word poets and the Japanese retail brand

Published 8:57 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA,Philippines – Spoken word artists Sarah Kay and Phil Kaye have found a new way to unleash the power of their words: Uniqlo t-shirts. The Japanese brand has released a new line of shirts called “Poetry Beyond the Page”, which highlights the two poets’ work.

The shirts include lines from their most well-loved pieces, such as Phil’s “Beginning, Middle & End,” Sarah’s “Useless Bay,” and their collaborative piece (and fan favorite) “When Love Arrives.”

“One of my favorite things in the world is to keep track of the way poetry and poets find their way to surprising places,” Sarah wrote on her Facebook page.

“I’m excited to see the surprising places these poems wind up!” she said.

Sarah and Phil are directors of Project VOICE, a group of artists and teachers that aim to promote spoken word and slam poetry across the world.

The new line has already been released in Uniqlo stores in Japan, New York, Chicago, the UK, and around the EU, and, according to Sarah, will also be available in Philippine stores. – Rappler.com