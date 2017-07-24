(UPDATED) See what Heart Evangelista, Jinkee Pacquiao, and other officials and their partners wore to the SONA 2017

Published 3:54 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – For President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address (SONA), politicians and their partners gathered at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 24, mostly dressed in traditional wear.

Just like in 2016, guests were asked to dress in simple outfits, preferably in business attire. The lawmakers who were invited to the program wore barongs or Filipiniana dresses that were beautiful but not too extravagant.

Some are expected to wear the same outfits they wore to the morning Senate session, while others will change for the SONA.

Here's what they wore at the red carpet.

Senator Francis Escudero and wife Heart Evangelista-Escudero who changed to a jacket by Boom Sason and black pants.

Senator Chiz Escudero with wife Heart Evangelista #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/2jLNGBnRGS — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon pic.twitter.com/YkmnV1zWUC — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Makati 1st District Representative Monsour del Rosario and wife Joy

Makati D1 Rep Monsour del Rosario with his wife #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/Ddc8oV1of3 — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Former senator Nikki Coseteng

Ex-sen Nikki Coseteng walks down the red carpet pic.twitter.com/CwKq1t7K8m — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Chief Presidential Counsel Salvador Panelo

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo pic.twitter.com/HyASn1cMkg — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Cebu City Representative Raul del Mar and daughter ex-rep Cutie del Mar

Cebu City Rep Raul del Mar with daughter ex-rep Cutie del Mar pic.twitter.com/9rxChwKiVp — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Ex-foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr

Ex-DFA secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr pic.twitter.com/tDrXIFq2Mf — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Senator Joel Villanueva

Senator Joel Villanueva pic.twitter.com/d9yLr1IjpP — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

ACT Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio and Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate



ACT Teachers Rep Antonio Tinio wears a "No to martial law!" pin. Bayan Muna Rep Carlos Zarate wears a barong w/ "No to all-out war" design pic.twitter.com/cI0KjQxaZZ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Kabayan Representative Harry Roque and wife Mylah

Kabayan Rep Harry Roque with his wife Maila pic.twitter.com/W4WEcxPpQ3 — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

House Deputy Speaker Bai Sandra Sema



House Deputy Speaker Bai Sandra Sema poses at the red carpet pic.twitter.com/tA3LhFDruQ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Maguindanao Governor Esmael Mangudadatu

Maguindanao Gov Esmael Mangudadatu wears a blue and gold top pic.twitter.com/cF1GJ7hZBz — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Former president and Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada was in attendance.

Former president Erap Estrada arrives for Duterte's SONA pic.twitter.com/IDsE0oLqKW — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

ACT Teachers Representative France Castro

ACT Teachers Rep France Castro wears a "Just and Lasting Peace!" sash pic.twitter.com/UTAehL0e6o — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Tawi-Tawi Representative Ruby Sahali

Tawi-Tawi Rep Ruby Sahali pic.twitter.com/ylsycKOVyx — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

AGRI Representative Orestes Salon with his family

AGRI Rep Orestes Salon with his family pic.twitter.com/VhYfWZ6QfE — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Leyte Representative Yedda Romualdez attended the SONA with husband former representative Martin Romualdez.

Leyte Rep Yedda Romualdez with husband ex rep Martin pic.twitter.com/5EVB9833gZ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Laguna 3rd Representative Sol Aragones with Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu and Masbate First District Representative Maria Vida Espinosa-Bravo

Laguna D3 Rep Sol Aragones with Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu and his wife pic.twitter.com/6kAke0kNhZ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Bagong Henerasyon Representative Bernadette Herrera-Dy

Bagong Henerasyon Rep Bernadette Herrera-Dy pic.twitter.com/CPQY6OYhhq — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Quezon City 2nd Representative Winnie Castelo with wife Precious



Quezon City Rep Winnie Castelo with his wife pic.twitter.com/7eX2JxX3yV — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles with his wife.

Davao City D1 Rep Karlo Nograles with his wife pic.twitter.com/DbKNAc78Xr — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Senator Grace Poe changed into a white dress.

Senator Grace Poe arrives at Batasan pic.twitter.com/TAQXUKdnDX — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Taguig Representative Pia Cayetano

Taguig Rep Pia Cayetano pic.twitter.com/SCahT2UdLt — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017



Batangas 6th District Representative and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto

Batangas 6th District Rep Vilma Santos-Recto pic.twitter.com/mKpv5npdDQ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr

Ifugao Rep Teddy Baguilat Jr #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/FHkY5E5tha — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

CIBAC Representative Sherwin Tugna with wife Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna.

CIBAC Rep Sherwin Tugna with wife Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/CFoQ6M0yaN — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Gabriela Representative Emmi de Jesus and Representative Arlene Brosas.

Gabriela Rep Emmi de Jesus wearing a sarong and top w/ "Regular jobs now!" Rep Arlene Brosas wearing termo with "No to martial law" pic.twitter.com/nFBdBGEEJr — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos.

Ilocos Norte Gov Imee Marcos is here. She is being probed over alleged misuse of P66.45 M tobacco funds #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/b1ClLPBShi — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 24, 2017

Leyte Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez and daughter Juliana also attended the SONA.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar and Representative Em Aglipay-Villar

DPWH Sec Mark Villar and Rep Em Aglipay-Villar @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/iQ8sWZCQly — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

Jinkee Pacquiao changed into another outfit by Paul Cabral.

#Sona201 @paulcabral A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

Here's what they wore in the morning.

Heart Evangelista-Escudero wore a white terno to the opening session of the Senate to accompany her husband, senator Chiz Escudero.

All set for the 17th Congress' session and #sona2017 A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

LOOK: Heart Evangelista in a white Filipiniana dress @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/2TpAcceP1b — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

All set for the 17th Congress' session and #sona2017 pic.twitter.com/DI815IHtOQ — LoveMarie O.Escudero (@heart021485) July 24, 2017

Jinkee Pacquiao came to the Senate opening session in a modern Filipiniana by Paul Cabral.

LOOK: Jinky Pacquiao during the Senate's opening session @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/L8TE9JFp7x — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

Ready for 17th Congress Session and #Sona2017 Thank you @paulcabral for my modern filipiniana dress. A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Senator Miguel Zubiri and wife Audrey.

Sen Zubiri and wife Audrey @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/GN7ITnLdDS — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

Senator Joel Villanueva and wife Gladys

Sen Joel Villanueva and wife Gladys @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Qm3h9gSOrr — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

Senator Nancy Binay wore a barong blouse and black plants.

Sen Nancy Binay wears a barong blouse and black plants @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/hgNrt9S4W7 — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

Senator JV Ejercito and wife Cindy.

Sen JV Ejercito and wife Cindy @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Cdwzen6i3m — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 24, 2017

Senator Risa Hotiveros with her fellow female senators.

Senator Grace Poe in a white blouse with an ethnic design.

Good morning! Senate resumes session today. A post shared by Grace Poe (@sengracepoe) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

– Rappler.com