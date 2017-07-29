Stars wore their statements at the fashion magazine's anniversary celebration in BGC

Published 8:02 PM, July 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the weather, celebrities swarmed to Yes Please in Bonifacio Global City on Thursday night for the 22nd anniversary party of Preview magazine.

With the theme “Wear your statement,” many guests wore statement tees, while others got more creative. Gabbie Garcia and Karylle went the subtle route, wearing their statements on the straps of their dresses, while Jess Wilson let her entire outfit do the talking.

Other guests that night included singers Sam Concepcion and Kiana Valenciano, who talked about their upcoming singles, Mond Gutierrez, Arci Muñoz, and Janine Gutierrez.

Here's what the stars wore on the red carpet:

Pancho Magno and Max Collins

Tricia Centenera in Scanlan Thedore

Tommy Esguerra in SM Youth

Mond Gutierrez in Vetements

"What's funny about this shirt is that I bought it when I was much, much heavier, last year. It used to fit like a normal t-shirt, but now it's very oversized. Actually, on the runway it was meant to be oversized, so now it falls how it's supposed to. That's more of my statement," Mond said of his outfit.

Sarah Lahbati

Gabbi Garcia

Gil Cuerva

“I was styled by Ton Lao. My statement shirt is an eye chart. My statement is my eyesight,” Gil said of his OOTN. The My Love From the Star actor shared that they just had their last taping day for the show, which is down to its last 3 weeks.

“What’s next for me is to assess myself, to see what I can improve on, and at the same time see what I’ve done right. I wanna take more workshops, to discover different acting methods,” he said.

He added that he is interested in playing the role of a person with autism someday.

“I feel like it’ll be interesting. I feel like the trend now is that people are raising awareness with mental health issues, with OCD, ADHD, depression, anxiety. I feel like it’s also dual purpose, aside from it being a true test of your acting skill, you can also be raising awareness for mental health which should rightfully have awareness raised about it,” he said.

Arci Muñoz

Karylle in Nat Manilag with lettering by Letterista MNL

“We were thinking, how do we do the statement part…do you wear it on your nails or…so we decided on lettering,” Karylle said, sharing that her straps with the words “Choose Love” written on it were sewn on to her dress.

She shared that she is currently helping her husband (Spongecola’s Yael Yuzon) with his new song, and working on promoting the local music scene: “I’m part of Booky and iFlix. With Booky, we’re trying to do something with food and music. There’s gonna be a collab. We’re trying to get the new music out there.”

“When I think about the scene, it’s good, but I feel our listening habits are stale… Just trying to spice up the scene a bit, we’re thinking out of the box. That’s my latest passion project. Also, I’m starting to write for my new album din,” she said.

Ruru Madrid

Sam Concepcion and Kiana Valenciano

Kiana's top bears the name of her upcoming single, which will be released in the first week of August. "It's way more laid back than my previous song, 'Does She Know'," she shared.

Sam said that he will also be releasing a new song, and is shooting music video this July.

Of their relationship, Kiana said, "We're just taking it a day at a time," while Sam chimed in "She's very funny, so I get to laugh all the time."

Martine Cajucom in Dion Lee

Martine shared that she is busy with preparing for a new branch of Sunnies Cafe, which will open in Alabang in mid-August. She and cousin Jess Wilson refused to comment on the issue of them wearing communist caps in Tiananmen Square on a recent trip to China.

Jess Wilson

Chi Gibbs and Aira Medina of Neon Island

Issa Pressman

Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Tita's night out for #Rogue10 & #PREVIEWXXII A post shared by Jasmine (@jascurtissmith) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Janine Gutierrez

trenchcoat weather @janinegutierrez wearing a custom semi-sheer trench by @vaniaromoff for tonight's #previewxxii party styled by me, makeup by @omar_ermita, hair by @markfamilara A post shared by MJ Benitez (@mjbenitez) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

– Rappler.com