A viral review tells the story of how this Nyx setting spray goes through the ultimate test – and passes

Published 2:12 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – We've heard of waterproof, smudge-proof, and kiss-proof makeup, but a product by NYX cosmetics puts all of that to shame. NYX's matte finish setting spray, available on Beauty MNL for P520, can survive even a car accident – at least according to Sofia from Texas.

In her 5-star review of NYX's Matte Finish Setting Spray on Ulta, Sofia said, "I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time."

“When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it moved,” she said. “If this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.”

NYX, who caught wind of Sofia's review, has sought her out on Instagram, hoping to send her more of the product that has helped her keep her game face on through the most challenging of times. – Rappler.com