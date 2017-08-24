It's time to step up your selfie game with some help from Bea Alonzo

Published 7:49 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s any one we should be taking selfie tips from, it’s Bea Alonzo. Whether she’s snapping a photo on set, after a skin treatment, or at the beach, the actress proves that you don't need full-on makeup or a fancy setting to take a good photo of yourself. And with over 3 million followers on Instagram, she is clearly doing something right.

At the launch of the ASUS Zenfone 4, Bea revealed that when it comes to taking selfies, it's all about the angles, the lighting, and the attitude.

1. Take your selfie from a higher angle

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

The easiest way to highlight your bone structure is to put your phone at an angle higher than your face. As Bea said, “Siyempre lahat tayo, magkaaminan na, gusto natin yung mataas yung angle para maganda ganda naman yung jawline natin (of course all of us, let’s admit it, we want photos taken from a higher angle so that our jawline looks good).”

2. Find the light

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

“Find a place that has good lighting,” Bea said. When it comes to taking selfies, huge windows are your best friend.

3. Get cheeky

Post gym Pre treatment look.. Always a treat being at the aivee clinic. @theaiveeclinic A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:51am PST

“When in doubt, suck [in] your cheeks,” Bea said.

4. “Always feel good, always feel beautiful.”

"Feed your soul" kind of weekend #nature #body #mind #soul A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on Sep 3, 2016 at 12:40am PDT

Why else are you taking a selfie anway?

5. Use a good phone

Yup! I am now part of the ASUS family.. And I am soooo excited to share with you my new collaboration with asus.. We did an "online- serye" that you can watch when you visit the asus youtube channel and the asus facebook account.. Enjoy! @asusph #ZenFone4 A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Bea said she uses her ASUS phone for prime selfie quality, though she has also taken selfies using her Fujifilm X-A2. Having good hardware and knowing its features will go a long way when it comes to taking good selfies.

– Rappler.com