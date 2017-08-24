5 selfie-taking tips from Bea Alonzo
MANILA, Philippines – If there’s any one we should be taking selfie tips from, it’s Bea Alonzo. Whether she’s snapping a photo on set, after a skin treatment, or at the beach, the actress proves that you don't need full-on makeup or a fancy setting to take a good photo of yourself. And with over 3 million followers on Instagram, she is clearly doing something right.
At the launch of the ASUS Zenfone 4, Bea revealed that when it comes to taking selfies, it's all about the angles, the lighting, and the attitude.
1. Take your selfie from a higher angle
The easiest way to highlight your bone structure is to put your phone at an angle higher than your face. As Bea said, “Siyempre lahat tayo, magkaaminan na, gusto natin yung mataas yung angle para maganda ganda naman yung jawline natin (of course all of us, let’s admit it, we want photos taken from a higher angle so that our jawline looks good).”
2. Find the light
“Find a place that has good lighting,” Bea said. When it comes to taking selfies, huge windows are your best friend.
3. Get cheeky
“When in doubt, suck [in] your cheeks,” Bea said.
4. “Always feel good, always feel beautiful.”
Why else are you taking a selfie anway?
5. Use a good phone
Bea said she uses her ASUS phone for prime selfie quality, though she has also taken selfies using her Fujifilm X-A2. Having good hardware and knowing its features will go a long way when it comes to taking good selfies.
– Rappler.com