Ray-Ban releases new eyewear collection
MANILA, Philippines – Iconic eyewear brand Ray-Ban recently launched the latest additions to their 2017 collection which pays tribute to classic music, fashion, and technology.
Ja-Jo collection
The reference to rockstar and hippie queen Janis Joplin is obvious – and with this collection's oversized round design and bright colors, the Ja-Jo collection will make you feel like you're in the '60s, jumping puddles at Woodstock.
Sunglasses (P9,990)
Frames (P7,990)
Graphene Collection
The Graphene Collection is a set of frames made of material that is 200 times stronger than steel but is magically 6 times lighter. It includes 4 different designs that go for P10,990 each.
The General
30 years after Ray-Ban launched its aviator design, the sunglasses have now been redesigned for a more modern look that is every bit as bad-ass. From its teardrop shape, the General now has a full metal square-shaped frame, with a plethora of options for lenses.
Sunglasses (P10,990)
Frames (P8,990)
Double-Bridge
The double-bridge eyewear trend has been a fashionista favorite for a while now, and Ray-Ban includes two new models for its double-bridge collection: the colorful Round Double Bridge, and the sleek Full Metal Round.
Round Double Bridge (P10,990)
Full Metal Round (P11,990)
