Ray-Ban's new specs have something for everyone – from city hippies to fashion girls to sleek sophisticates

Published 6:30 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Iconic eyewear brand Ray-Ban recently launched the latest additions to their 2017 collection which pays tribute to classic music, fashion, and technology.

Ja-Jo collection

The reference to rockstar and hippie queen Janis Joplin is obvious – and with this collection's oversized round design and bright colors, the Ja-Jo collection will make you feel like you're in the '60s, jumping puddles at Woodstock.

Sunglasses (P9,990)

Frames (P7,990)

Graphene Collection

The Graphene Collection is a set of frames made of material that is 200 times stronger than steel but is magically 6 times lighter. It includes 4 different designs that go for P10,990 each.

The General

30 years after Ray-Ban launched its aviator design, the sunglasses have now been redesigned for a more modern look that is every bit as bad-ass. From its teardrop shape, the General now has a full metal square-shaped frame, with a plethora of options for lenses.

Sunglasses (P10,990)

Frames (P8,990)

Double-Bridge

The double-bridge eyewear trend has been a fashionista favorite for a while now, and Ray-Ban includes two new models for its double-bridge collection: the colorful Round Double Bridge, and the sleek Full Metal Round.

Round Double Bridge (P10,990)

Full Metal Round (P11,990)

- Rappler.com