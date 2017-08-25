From Karl Lagerfeld's profile on Vans' checkerboard pattern to a quilted leather K on the shoe brand's Classic Slip-on – here's what happens when two fashion icons collide

Published 10:00 AM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Classic streetwear meets high fashion in Karl Lagerfeld's upcoming collaboration with Vans.

On Thursday, August 24, Karl announced on Instagram that his namesake brand's collaboration with Vans is set to drop on September 7.

#KARLLAGERFELD x @vans ... 07.09.17. Be ready! #VansxKARLLAGERFELD A post shared by KARL LAGERFELD (@karllagerfeld) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

According to WWD, the collection will fuse together the two brands' iconic designs – Karl's profile makes a cameo on Vans' checkerboard pattern, while a quilted leather K adorns Vans' Classic Slip-ons, Sk8-Hi laceless platform, and Old Skool laceless styles.

The black and white collection will also include a shirt with Lagerfeld wearing a checkerboard tie, a raglan sleeve bomber, and a leather backpack with the quilted leather K.

WWD reports that the prices will range from $40 to $300.

Lagerfeld has collaborated with other brands in the past, including H&M, Shu Uemura, Coke, Fendi, and many more. – Rappler.com