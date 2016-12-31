Justine Mae San Jose fails to enter the Top 10 but wins the Miss Gintell Wellness award

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Justine Mae San Jose, the candidate of the Philippines to the 2016 Miss Tourism International, failed to enter the Top 10 of the beauty pageant held in Malaysia on New Year's Eve.

Ariel Pearse of New Zealand won the title of Miss Tourism International.

The candidates from Brazil, Mexico, Netherlands, Australia, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Indonesia, and Malaysia made it to the Top 10.

Congratulations to the Top 5 Titles Winner!!

San Jose won a minor prize, the Miss Gintell Wellness award that was given by one of the pageant sponsors.

Congratulations to Miss Tourism Philippines as the Miss Gintell Wellness!!

San Jose was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas-Tourism International 2016 last July.

Her other pageants sisters Janela Joy Cuaton won 1st runner-up at the Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2016 last November while Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International Ganiel Akrisha Krishnan won 2nd runner-up at the Miss Asia Pacific International held in Palawan also in November. – Rappler.com