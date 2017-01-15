Miss World Philippines franchise passes hands from Cory Quirino to Arnold Vegafria, who manages Miss World 2013 Megan Young

MANILA, Philippines – After 6 years, the Miss World Philippines and Mister World Philippines franchises have passed hands from Cory Quirino to Arnold Vegafria.

The news was confirmed by Arnold on his Instagram account on January 15, where he posted a photo of himself with Miss World Organization (MWO) Chairwoman Julia Morley.

"I am very happy to have been awarded the exclusive license for the Miss World and Mister World pageants in the Philippines," he wrote in the caption, thanking Julia and MWO Events Director Steve Douglas.

"With your support and guidance, I can assure you that we will continue to live up to the prestige and honor that the Miss World Organization deserves – not just in the Philippines but across the world," he continued.

"We will look forward to discovering and mentoring a new breed of Filipina beauties who, just like Miss World 2013 Megan Young, will perpetuate the noble legacy of Miss World Organization's guiding principle, 'Beauty With A Purpose.'"



Miss World Philippines and Mister World Philippines were previously owned by Cory Quirino, who confirmed through a statement to Inquirer.net on January 15 that she is giving up the license to the pageants.

"I have decided to relinquish the license of Miss World Philippines for both personal and business reasons," she told Inquirer. "Thank you for supporting me all these 6 years, and for being part of our challenges and victories. I will never forget you."

The Philippines' Megan Young, who is managed by Arnold's ALV Talent Circuit, won the international Miss World pageant in 2013.

Puerto Rico's Stephanie del Valle won Miss World 2016, while the Philippines' Catriona Gray made it to the Top 5.

Aside from Megan, Arnold manages artists like Camille Prats, Nikki Gil, Billy Crawford, Baron Geisler, and many more through his agency ALV Talent Circuit. – Rappler.com