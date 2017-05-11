John is the first Filipino representative to win the title

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' John Raspado won the title of Mr Gay World 2017 on Wednesday, May 10. His is the first Mr Gay World win for the country.

John also won several awards during the pageant, which was held in Spain.

Wilbert Tolentino, organizer of the Mr Gay World Philippines, also confirmed the good news on Facebook, in a post thanking everyone for supporting John's journey to the contest.

"Big Congratulations to John Fernandez Raspado for giving honor to our country and for winning Best in Swimwear, Best in Formal Wear, Mr Gay World Closed Door Interview, Mr. Online Vote, Mr Social Media special awards in Maspalomas, Spain," he wrote.

Here's the list of winners:

Mr Gay World 2017 – John Raspado, Philippines

1st runner-up – Candido Arteaga, Spain

2nd runner-up – Raf Van Puymbroeck, Belgium

3rd runner-up – Marco Tornese , Switzerland

4th runner-up – Alexander Steyn, South Africa

Minutes after his win, John posted a message on the Mr Gay World Philippines Facebook page.

"Maraming salamat sa mga bumubuo ng MGWPO (Mister Gay World Philippines), lalong lalo na kay Wilbert Tolentino, sa laging paggabay sa aking paglalakbay sa tagumpay at sa mga tumulong sa akin sa backstage at mga kapwa kong kalahok. Lalong-lalo na kay Belgium at Venezuela na aking naging kasama sa kuwarto.

(Thank you to the people behind MGWPO (Mr Gay World Philippines), especially to Wilbert Tolentino, for always guiding me on my journey to success and to those who helped me backstage and my fellow candidates. Especially the delegates of Belgium and Venezuela, who were my roommates.)

"Sa mga kuminidad ng mga Pilipino sa Espanya, sa loveyourself.org, sa Kagandahang Flores. (To the Filipino community in Spain, to the loveyourself.org, to Kagandahang Flores.)

"Itong pagkapanalo ko ay hindi lamang sa aking pamilya ngunit para sa mga baklang katulad ko na may prinsipyo at layunin sa pinaglalaban. (This is is not only for my family but also for the gay men like me who have principles and a purpose to fight for.)

"Maraming salamat sa Dios Ama!" (Thank you, Lord God)

John is an entrepreneur and joined It's Showtime's "I'm Pogay" segment in 2014. – Rappler.com