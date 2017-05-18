We're getting to know the first Mister Gay World titleholder from the Philippines – tune in!

MANILA, Philippines – Mister Gay World 2017 John Raspado is back in the Philippines and he's dropping by Rappler HQ for a chat. (IN PHOTOS: John Raspado arrives in PH after winning Mr Gay World 2017)

John made history on May 10, when he became the first Filipino and the first Asian delegate to win the title in Spain.

He'll soon be busy fulfilling his duties for the Mr Gay World Organization. Among John's duties is attending World Pride Madrid 2017, a world LGBT pride festival, which will take place in June in Spain.

Prior to winning the title, John competed at the Mr Gay World Philippines competition in 2016. He's an entrepreneur and won It's Showtime's "I'm Pogay" segment in 2014.

Get to know John more by joining us as we talk to him on Thursday, May 18. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom to watch! – Rappler.com