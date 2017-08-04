LIVE STREAM: Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 coronation night
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler is live streaming the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 coronation night!
In 2016, Ganiel Akrisha Krishnan was crowned as Mutya ng Pilipinas-Asia Pacific. Justin Mae San Jose was crowned as Mutya ng Pilipinas-Tourism International and Michelle Thorlund of California was crowned as Mutya ng Pilipinas–Overseas Communities.
Watch with us as these queens crown their successors on Friday, August 4, at 7 pm.
