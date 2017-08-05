IN PHOTOS: Swimsuit segment, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Mutya ng Pilipinas candidates modeled chartreuse swimsuits from Dollfins Swimwear and ati-atihan-inspired headdresses during the swimsuit segment of the pageant's coronation night.
The event was held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila on August 4.
The preliminary swimsuit competition, held in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, saw Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii being named Best in Swimsuit.
Here are the Mutya candidates modeling swimwear:
Darlene May Reyes of Singapore
Chella Grace Falconer of Northern Mindanao
Cristelle Ann Tolentino of Manila
Kristine Eiriel Nolasco of Bulacan
Crystal Rosehelly Alday of Camarines Sur
Pamela Bianca Villacorte of Cavite
Jaila Eunice Ragindin of Bataan
Jesas Wada of Japan
Arianne Deseree Viardo of Pampanga
Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay
Shaina Micaella Bello of Caloocan City
Alyssa Joreen Reyes of Lemery, Batangas
Charlene Fontanilla of Valenzuela City
Hannah Khayle Iglesia of Isabela
Abagail Jane Grigsby of Melbourne
Nicole Kristel Losloso of Southern Luzon
Ilene Astrid De Vera of Cebu
Sandrianne Esquilona of Tarlac
Claire Yvonne Aznar of Davao
Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii
Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros
Maxine Xanti Manalus of Central Luzon
Louise Lian Enumerable of Negros Island Region
Stephanie Joy Pendon of Antipolo
Bertmari Bergmannsdottir of Iceland
Colleen Chan of Iloilo
Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas
Suzanne Perez of California
Rica Sey of Australia
Nicole Marie Deguilmo of United Kingdom
