Savannah Mari Gankiewicz is Best in Swimsuit

Published 11:52 AM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Mutya ng Pilipinas candidates modeled chartreuse swimsuits from Dollfins Swimwear and ati-atihan-inspired headdresses during the swimsuit segment of the pageant's coronation night.

The event was held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila on August 4.

The preliminary swimsuit competition, held in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, saw Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii being named Best in Swimsuit.

Here are the Mutya candidates modeling swimwear:

Darlene May Reyes of Singapore

Chella Grace Falconer of Northern Mindanao

Cristelle Ann Tolentino of Manila

Kristine Eiriel Nolasco of Bulacan

Crystal Rosehelly Alday of Camarines Sur

Pamela Bianca Villacorte of Cavite

Jaila Eunice Ragindin of Bataan

Jesas Wada of Japan

Arianne Deseree Viardo of Pampanga

Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay

Shaina Micaella Bello of Caloocan City

Alyssa Joreen Reyes of Lemery, Batangas

Charlene Fontanilla of Valenzuela City

Hannah Khayle Iglesia of Isabela

Abagail Jane Grigsby of Melbourne

Nicole Kristel Losloso of Southern Luzon

Ilene Astrid De Vera of Cebu

Sandrianne Esquilona of Tarlac

Claire Yvonne Aznar of Davao

Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii

Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros

Maxine Xanti Manalus of Central Luzon

Louise Lian Enumerable of Negros Island Region

Stephanie Joy Pendon of Antipolo

Bertmari Bergmannsdottir of Iceland

Colleen Chan of Iloilo

Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas

Suzanne Perez of California

Rica Sey of Australia

Nicole Marie Deguilmo of United Kingdom

