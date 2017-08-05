Sandrianne Esquilona wins Best in Evening Gown

MANILA, Philippines – The 2017 Mutya ng Pilipinas candidates were resplendent in blue as they modelled their evening gowns at the pageant's coronation night held on August 4 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.

In a preliminary competition held in Tagaytay, Sandrianne Esquilona of Tarlac won Best in Evening Gown, wearing a gown designed by Rian Fernandez.

Here are the ladies in their formal wear at the Mutya ng Pilipinas pageant:

Darlene May Reyes of Singapore

Chella Grace Falconer of Northern Mindanao

Cristelle Ann Tolentino of Manila

Kristine Eiriel Nolasco of Bulacan

Crystal Roshelly Alday of Camarines Sur

Pamela Bianca Villacorte of Cavite

Jaila Eunice Ragindin of Bataan

Jesas Wada of Japan

Arianne Deseree Viardo of Pampanga

Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay

Shaina Micaella Bello of Caloocan City

Alyssa Joreen Reyes of Lemery, Batangas

Charlene Fontanilla of Valenzuela City

Hannah Khayle Iglesia of Isabela

Abagail Jane Grigsby of Melbourne

Nicole Kristel Losloso of Southern Luzon

Ilene Astrid De Vera of Cebu

Sandrianne Esquilona of Tarlac

Claire Yvonne Aznar of Davao

Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii

Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros

Maxine Xanti Manalus of Central Luzon

Louise Lian Enumerable of Negros Island Region

Stephanie Joy Pendon of Antipolo

Bertmari Bergmannsdottir of Iceland

Colleen Chan of Iloilo

Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas

Suzanne Perez of California

Rica Sey of Australia

Nicole Marie Deguilmo of United Kingdom

– Rappler.com