Ilene Astrid de Vera is Mutya ng Pilipinas - Asia Pacific International

Published 11:51 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Four ladies won titles at the coronation night of the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017, held at Resorts World Manila on August 4.

Ilene Astrid de Vera of Cebu was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas - Asia Pacific International, Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas won the title of Mutya ng Pilipinas - Tourism International, Hannah Khayle Iglesia of Isabela won Mutya ng Pilipinas - Top Model of the World, and Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas - Overseas Filipino Communities.

The newly-minted beauty queens were chosen from a pool of 30 candidates. They succeeded last year's titleholders Ganiel Akrisha Krishnan, Justin Mae San Jose, and Michelle Thorlund.

The winners will be sent to compete in international pageants corresponding to their titles: Miss Asia Pacific International to be held in Manila in October, Miss Tourism International to be held in Malaysia in December, and Top Model of the World to be held in Grenada in 2018.

Here are this year's Mutya ng Pilipinas winners:

Mutya ng Pilipinas - Asia Pacific International: Ilene Astrid de Vera of Cebu

Ilene Astrid de Vera of Cebu Mutya ng Pilipinas - Tourism International: Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas

Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas Mutya ng Pilipinas - Top Model of the World: Hannah Khayle Iglesia of Isabela

Hannah Khayle Iglesia of Isabela Mutya ng Pilipinas - Overseas Filipino Communites: Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii

Savannah Mari Gankiewicz of Hawaii 1st runner-up: Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros

Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros 2nd runner-up: Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay

Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay People’s Choice Award: Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros

Angela Carla Sandigan of Pateros Camera Club of the Philippines Award: Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas

Jannie Loudette Alipo-on of Navotas CWC International Award: Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay

Sofia Marie Sibug of Albay Best Designer Award: Rian Fernandez worn by Sandrianne Esquilona of Tarlac

Rian Fernandez worn by Sandrianne Esquilona of Tarlac Resorts World Manila Award: Ilene Astrid de Vera of Cebu

– Rappler.com