The ladies are competing for 6 titles to represent the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) released the 40 official portraits of the candidates of Bb Pilipinas 2017.

The candidates will compete for 6 titles – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Miss Globes Philippines, and Bb Pilipinas Grand International.

The ladies hope to match or exceed the achievements of the previous batches before them.

This year's batch is composed of new and familiar faces, including two sisters, a daughter of veteran actors, models, and previous contestants from other pageants. Coronation will be this coming April.

Here are the official portraits of the candidates:

All photos courtesy of Bb Pilipinas Facebook page

#1 Dane Felisse Marasigan

#2 Arienne Louise Calingo

#3 Maria Gail Devora Tobes

#4 Jessica Ramirez

#5 Joselle Mariano

#6 Ma. Bejieleen Nama

#7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya

#8 Leitz Camyll Ang

#9 Vanessa Saliba

#10 Jehza Huelar

#11 Kimberly Pajares

#12 Angelique Celine De Leon

#13 Sirene Sutton

#14 Sarah Jireh Asido

#15 Mariel de Leon

#16 Larah Grace Lacap

#17 Camille Manalo

#18 Nelda Ibe

#19 Rachel Peters

#20 Christagale Borja

#21 Jamaica Ambal

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas

#23 Arah Salientes

#24 Dindi Joy Pajares

#25 Clarice Marion Villareal

#26 Ruffa Nava

#27 Beatrice Valente

\

#28 Juliana Kapeundl

#29 Karla May Manongsong

#30 Mae Liezel Ramos

#31 Katarina Rodriguez

#32 Charmaine Elima

#33 Kristi Rose Cequeña

#34 Gabriela Ortega

# 35 Thoreen Halvorsen

#36 Mae Lanie Chan

#37 Sammie Anne Legaspi

# 38 Ana Patricia Asturias

# 39 Elizabeth Clenci

# 40 Kristel Guelos

– Rappler.com