Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach speaks up on what she thinks the Binibining Pilipinas pageant should focus more on this year

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2017 pageant is on, and former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach has suggested a change for this year's competition. (IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates)

On Wednesday, March 8, Pia told the media after an event for Downy that she thinks the Bb Pilipinas format should focus more on the question and answer (Q&A) portion, following the changes made to the Miss Universe pageant.

"Now that we've seen the new format of Miss Universe, we know that Q&A is gonna be pretty tough, so you know, I'm excited to see if Binibini will change its format as well, which I think they should," said Pia that night.

She added: "I think Binibini should focus more on the question and answer, because from what we remember, 10% lang ng judging ang Q&A. 'Pag nakita mo ang Miss Universe, ngayon minsan, 'yun ang make or break na eh, sa girls."



(I think Binibini should focus more on the question and answer, because from what we remember, the Q&A is only 10% of the judging. If you see Miss Universe now, sometimes, that's make or break for the girls.)

In 2014, then-Bb Pilipinas judge Senator Sonny Angara posted on social media a photo of the pageant's judging criteria. Outlined on the piece of paper were the following criteria and their corresponding weights:

Beauty of face – 50%

Beauty of figure – 30%

Intelligence – 10%

Poise and personality – 10%

"So I think they have to change it a little bit and focus more on the question and answer," Pia continued.

In recent years, the Miss Universe pageant has asked its candidates questions on social and political issues.

Pia herself, in 2015, was asked if she supported the US having military presence in the Philippines, following the signing of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the two countries. (READ: 5 Miss Universe questions: Terror, drugs, foreign policy)

In 2016, Pia's successor, France's Iris Mittenaere, was asked if countries should open or close their borders in light of the refugee crisis. (READ: All the answers from the Miss Universe 2016 QnA rounds)

Also in 2016, many took to social media, saying that the Philippines' Maxine Medina failed to make it to the next round of the competition because of her Q&A. Maxine finished in the Top 6. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach on Maxine Medina: 'I'm very proud of her')

On this year's 40 Bb Pilipinas candidates, Pia said she was glad to see a lot of ladies who are trying again after failed attempts at the crown in previous years. Pia tried her hand at the pageant 3 times before winning the Miss Universe crown. (READ: Emotional Pia Wurtzbach recalls challenging road to Miss Universe)

"I'm happy that there are a lot of girls who are trying again because you learn a lot and you grow a lot when you're joining pageants, and sometimes you don't get it on your first try. So I do admire the girls who, you know, are brave enough to join again," she said.

Pia spoke to reporters at an event for Downy's Parfum collection, which launched her as one of the campaign's ambassadors. Joining her that night as ambassadors were Bianca Gonzalez Intal, KC Concepcion, and Philippine Commission on Women Executive Director Emmeline Verzosa. – Rappler.com