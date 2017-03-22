Plus, Pia Wurtzbach makes a special appearance at the event!

MANILA, Philippines – The 39 ladies of Binibining Pilipinas 2017 were formally introduced to the press on Wednesday, March 22 at the Novotel Hotel in Cubao. (IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates)

The event was graced by former Bb Pilipinas title holders. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also made a special appearance to wish the ladies luck in the competition.

The ladies wore swimsuits by Jeffrey Rogador and shoes by Jojo Bragais for the presentation.

This year's competition will have some changes. For the Miss Photogenic award 2017, the public will have a chance to vote, which will be added to the media's votes. To choose your favorite candidate, go to bbpilipinas.com/vote or through the Bb Pilipinas mobile app, which can be downloaded via Android and iOs.

One candidate, #36 Mae Lanie Chan is no longer part of the competition. Bb Pilipinas has yet to announce who will replace her or if they will stick to 39 candidates this year.

Meet this year's batch of candidates vying for the 6 titles at stake.

#1 Dane Felisse Marasigan

#2 Arienne Louise Calingo

#3 Maria Gail Devora Tobes

#4 Jessica Ramirez

#5 Joselle Mariano

#6 Ma. Bejieleen Nama

#7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya

#8 Leitz Camyll Ang

#9 Vanessa Saliba

#10 Jehza Huelar

#11 Kimberly Pajares

#12 Angelique Celine De Leon

#13 Sirene Sutton

#14 Sarah Jireh Asido

#15 Mariel de Leon

#16 Larah Grace Lacap

#17 Camille Manalo

#18 Nelda Ibe

#19 Rachel Peters

#20 Christagale Borja

#21 Jamaica Ambal

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas

#23 Arah Salientes

#24 Dindi Joy Pajares

#25 Clarice Marion Villareal

#26 Ruffa Nava

#27 Beatrice Valente

#28 Juliana Kapeundl

#29 Karla May Manongsong

#30 Mae Liezel Ramos

#31 Katarina Rodriguez

#32 Charmaine Elima

#33 Kristi Rose Cequeña

#34 Gabriela Ortega

#35 Thoreen Halvorsen

#37 Sammie Anne Legaspi

# 38 Ana Patricia Asturias

# 39 Elizabeth Clenci

# 40 Kristel Guelos

– Rappler.com