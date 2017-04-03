Check out the photos, shot by Raymond Saldaña!

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) has released the photos of the 40 candidates in their respective national costumes, and the detailed creations are absolutely beautiful.

The photos were taken by photographer Raymond Saldaña. The pictures are part of an exhibit at the Gateway Mall cinema lobby.

The exhibit, which opened last April 1, was attended by the candidates and BPCI chairperson Stella Araneta. Gillian Eliza Colcol, who replaced Mae Lanie Chan in the roster, made her first public appearance at this event. (IN PHOTOS: Bb Pilipinas 2017 candidates at press presentation)

The ladies will showcase their respective costumes on April 23.

All photos courtesy of Raymund Saldaña/Bb Pilipinas

#1 Dane Felisse Marasigan

#2 Arienne Louise Calingo

#3 Maria Gail Devora Tobes

#4 Jessica Ramirez

#5 Joselle Mariano

#6 Ma. Bejieleen Nama

#7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya

#8 Leitz Camyll Ang

#9 Vanessa Saliba

#10 Jehza Huelar

#11 Kimberly Pajares

#12 Angelique Celine De Leon

#13 Sirene Sutton

#14 Sarah Jireh Asido

#15 Mariel de Leon

#16 Larah Grace Lacap

#17 Camille Manalo

#18 Nelda Ibe

#19 Rachel Peters

#20 Christagale Borja

#21 Jamaica Ambal

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas

#23 Arah Salientes

#24 Dindi Joy Pajares

#25 Clarice Marion Villareal

#26 Ruffa Nava

#27 Beatrice Valente

#28 Juliana Kapeundl

#29 Karla May Manongsong

#30 Mae Liezel Ramos

#31 Katarina Rodriguez

#32 Charmaine Elima

#33 Kristi Rose Cequeña

#34 Gabriela Ortega

#35 Thoreen Halvorsen

#36 Gillian Eliza Colcol

#37 Sammie Anne Legaspi

# 38 Ana Patricia Asturias

# 39 Elizabeth Clenci

# 40 Kristel Guelos

Which of the nationals costumes did you like? Let us know in the comments section below. – Rappler.com