See 13 of the ladies singing, demonstrating martial arts, dancing, and more

MANILA, Philippines – Thirteen of the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2017 candidates showed off their skills at the pageant's talent competition, held at Ali Mall on Saturday, April 8.

The 13 candidates sang, demonstrated speed painting, danced, and even performed magic tricks. Before the talent show, a short fashion show sponsored by Jag took place.

The program ended with former The Voice Philippines 2013 contestant RJ dela Fuente serenading the ladies.

The pageant's Best in Talent award will be given during the coronation night on Sunday, April 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Parade of Beauties is scheduled to be held on April 22.

Check out photos and clips of the talent competition below!

All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler

Candidate 1 Dane Felisse Marasigan performed a song by Celine Dion.

Early this afternoon, 13 candidates of @RealBbPilipinas showed their skills in the talent competition. Here's #1 pic.twitter.com/QMvfmUqsO4 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate #2 Arienne Louise Calingo performed a ballet dance number.

Candidate #4 Jessica Ramirez showed her speed painting skills.

#4 showed her speed painting skills. pic.twitter.com/Efl94MwHQ4 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate #5 Joselle Mariano performed "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables.

#5 also gave a song number. pic.twitter.com/6Wkj73qDs0 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate #15 Mariel de Leon sang opera.

Don't mess with candidate #17 Camille Manalo! The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist showed off taekwondo skills at the talent show.

Candidate #23 Arah Salientes performed a declamation dedicated to her mother.

Candidate # 25 Clarice Marion Villareal sang while playing the guitar.

#25 sang and played the guitar pic.twitter.com/08BRJgeaBb — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate #27 Beatrice Valente became emotional as she sang while painting.

Candidate #35 Thoreen Halvorsen dedicated Katy Perry's "Roar" to her fellow candidates.

Candidate #35's rendition of "Roar." pic.twitter.com/cwosX76HKS — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate # 36 Gillian Colcol did an interpretative dance number.

#36's interpretative dance number pic.twitter.com/M7TbjxJ4jB — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate # 39 Elizabeth Clenci played the bass guitar.

#39 shows her bass guitar skills pic.twitter.com/IynOKIsNyb — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 8, 2017

Candidate # 40 Kristel Guelos ended the show with a few magic tricks.

– Rappler.com