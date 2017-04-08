Here's a look at all 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2017 candidates at the fashion show held before the talent competition!

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2017 took the stage on Saturday, April 8 at Ali Mall, Cubao, to showcase Jag's collection.

The audience cheered as each candidate posed during the show. Supporters and fans can vote for Bb Pilipinas' Jag Denim Queen 2017 through the brand's official Facebook page from April 7 to 29, 2017.

After the short fashion show, 13 of the candidates showed off their skills during the talent competition. The talent competition winner will be announced during the coronation night on Sunday, April 30.

Check out these photos of the ladies wearing Jag's collection!

All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler

#1 Dane Felisse Marasigan

#3 Maria Gail Devora Tobes

#4 Jessica Ramirez

#5 Joselle Mariano

#6 Ma. Bejieleen Nama

#7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya

#8 Leitz Camyll Ang

#9 Vanessa Saliba

#10 Jehza Huelar

#11 Kimberly Pajares

#12 Angelique Celine De Leon

#13 Sirene Sutton

#14 Sarah Jireh Asido

#15 Mariel de Leon

#16 Larah Grace Lacap

#17 Camille Manalo

#18 Nelda Ibe

#19 Rachel Peters

#20 Christagale Borja

#21 Jamaica Ambal

#22 Chanel Olive Thomas

#23 Arah Salientes

#24 Dindi Joy Pajares

#25 Clarice Marion Villareal

#26 Ruffa Nava

#27 Beatrice Valente

#28 Juliana Kapeundl

#29 Karla May Manongsong

#30 Mae Liezel Ramos

#31 Katarina Rodriguez

#32 Charmaine Elima

#33 Kristi Rose Cequeña

#34 Gabriela Ortega

#35 Thoreen Halvorsen

#36 Gillian Eliza Colcol

#37 Sammie Anne Legaspi

# 38 Ana Patricia Asturias

#39 Elizabeth Clenci

# 40 Kristel Guelos

– Rappler.com